Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ton Yi Industrial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9907   TW0009907006

TON YI INDUSTRIAL CORP.

(9907)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ton Yi Industrial : On behalf of Beijing Ton Yi Industrial Co., Ltd. announces the acquisition of the right-of-use asset

12/29/2021 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TON YI INDUSTRIAL CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/29 Time of announcement 15:20:42
Subject 
 On behalf of Beijing Ton Yi Industrial Co., Ltd.
announces the acquisition of the right-of-use asset
Date of events 2021/12/29 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
 Right-of-use asset of real estate at Dazhong Fule Industrial Zone,
 Huairou Town, Huairou District, Beijing City, China
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/29
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
 Transaction volume:735.2 square meters,equivalent to 222.78
 Taiwanese ping.
 Unit price: monthly rent:RMB 2,801.83(Before VAT)
 Total transaction price: the right-of-use asset is RMB 153,721.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
 Counterparty to the trade:Beijing President Enterprises Drinks Co., Ltd.
 Relationship with the company:The final parent company is also
 UNI-PRESIDENT ENTERPRISES CORP.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
 Reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart:
 Overall planning of the business and Location meets the requirement
 of operation.
 Previous transaction:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
 Monetary amount: quarterly rent is RMB 8,405.49(Before VAT)
 Payment period: From January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.
 Restrictive covenants in the contract: Under the same conditions, Beijing
 Ton Yi Industrial Co., Ltd. has the right of first refusal and tenancy.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
 The manner of deciding on this transaction:By price negotiation.
 The reference basis for the decision on price:Based on market price.
 The decision-making department:Board of directors.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:NA
11.Name of the professional appraiser:NA
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
 Production and operation needs
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/29
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/12/29
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:about NTD 734,300.
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The appraisal price conducted in accordance with the Article 16 of
 the ��Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
 by Public Companies��:RMB 168,110.(about NTD 734,300.)

Disclaimer

Ton Yi Industrial Corp. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 07:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TON YI INDUSTRIAL CORP.
02:37aTON YI INDUSTRIAL : On behalf of Beijing Ton Yi Industrial Co., Ltd. announces the acquisi..
PU
12/10TON YI INDUSTRIAL : On behalf of CAYMAN TON YI INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED to announce BOD..
PU
12/10TON YI INDUSTRIAL : On behalf of Cayman Ton Yi (China) Holdings Limited to announce BOD me..
PU
12/10TON YI INDUSTRIAL : On behalf of Cayman Ton Yi Holdings Limited to announce BOD meeting re..
PU
12/07TON YI INDUSTRIAL : On behalf of Ton Yi (China) Investment Co., Ltd. to announce BOD meeti..
PU
11/23TON YI INDUSTRIAL : is invited to attend an investor conference hosted by President Securi..
PU
11/09The Company's 2021 third quarter consolidated financial reports have been approved by t..
PU
11/09Ton Yi Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
08/09Ton Yi Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
07/26Ton Yi Industrial Corp. Approves Cash Dividend for the Year 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 29 935 M 1 083 M 1 083 M
Net income 2020 921 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net Debt 2020 7 922 M 287 M 287 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
Yield 2020 4,47%
Capitalization 22 345 M 808 M 809 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart TON YI INDUSTRIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ton Yi Industrial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TON YI INDUSTRIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chin Cheng Hsu President
Wen Lin Zhuang Head-Finance
Chih Hsien Lo Chairman
Ming-Long Wang Independent Director
Ping En Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TON YI INDUSTRIAL CORP.19.41%808
BALL CORPORATION1.20%29 772
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION37.00%17 594
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.8.02%13 430
BRAMBLES LIMITED0.47%10 855
SEALED AIR CORPORATION47.26%9 941