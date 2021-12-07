Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ton Yi Industrial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9907   TW0009907006

TON YI INDUSTRIAL CORP.

(9907)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ton Yi Industrial : On behalf of Ton Yi (China) Investment Co., Ltd. to announce BOD meeting resolution for dividends.

12/07/2021 | 02:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TON YI INDUSTRIAL CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/07 Time of announcement 15:00:28
Subject 
 On behalf of Ton Yi (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
to announce BOD meeting resolution for dividends.
Date of events 2021/12/07 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution: 2021/12/07
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Total amount of cash dividend is RMB 100 million
3.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.

Disclaimer

Ton Yi Industrial Corp. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TON YI INDUSTRIAL CORP.
11/23TON YI INDUSTRIAL : is invited to attend an investor conference hosted by President Securi..
PU
11/09The Company's 2021 third quarter consolidated financial reports have been approved by t..
PU
11/09Ton Yi Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
08/09Ton Yi Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
07/26Ton Yi Industrial Corp. Approves Cash Dividend for the Year 2020
CI
05/11Ton Yi Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
03/23Ton Yi Industrial Corp. Approves Cash Dividend Distribution for Year 2020
CI
03/22Ton Yi Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
2020Ton Yi Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September ..
CI
2020Ton Yi Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 29 935 M 1 079 M 1 079 M
Net income 2020 921 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
Net Debt 2020 7 922 M 286 M 286 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
Yield 2020 4,47%
Capitalization 20 687 M 745 M 746 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart TON YI INDUSTRIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ton Yi Industrial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TON YI INDUSTRIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chin Cheng Hsu President
Wen Lin Zhuang Head-Finance
Chih Hsien Lo Chairman
Ming-Long Wang Independent Director
Ping En Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TON YI INDUSTRIAL CORP.10.55%745
BALL CORPORATION0.05%30 019
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION32.59%17 471
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.7.03%13 620
BRAMBLES LIMITED-2.45%10 310
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.24.65%9 591