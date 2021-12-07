Ton Yi Industrial : On behalf of Ton Yi (China) Investment Co., Ltd. to announce BOD meeting resolution for dividends.
12/07/2021 | 02:22am EST
Provided by: TON YI INDUSTRIAL CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/07
Time of announcement
15:00:28
Subject
On behalf of Ton Yi (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
to announce BOD meeting resolution for dividends.
Date of events
2021/12/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution: 2021/12/07
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Total amount of cash dividend is RMB 100 million
3.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
Ton Yi Industrial Corp. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 07:21:03 UTC.