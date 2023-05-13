India's opposition Congress set for big win in Karnataka state, defeating BJP

NEW DELHI, May 13 (Reuters) - India’s main opposition
Congress party was set to win elections in the southern state of
Karnataka on Saturday, emphatically defeating the ruling
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a big boost to its prospects
ahead of national elections due next year.
The election is the first of five crucial state polls this
year that are seen as setting the tone for parliamentary
elections due in April and May 2024.
It is also the first big electoral face-off between Prime
Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP and Congress since Congress leader
Rahul Gandhi was convicted of defamation in March and lost his
parliament seat.
Karnataka, which was ruled by the BJP, voted on Wednesday
and votes were counted on Saturday. Congress is set to win 136
seats against 64 for the BJP in the 224-member legislature, the
Election Commission website showed at 1100 GMT on Saturday.
The Congress party's fortunes had shrunk to a historical low
since losing power at the national level to the BJP in 2014.
Before Saturday it had won only one of 24 state or federal
territory elections since 2019, when Modi swept national
elections for a second term.
In contrast, the BJP won 15 states or federal territories
either on its own or in alliance with regional parties.
The defeat in Karnataka would be a rare blow for the BJP
considering Modi remains highly popular after nine years in
power and is favourite to win a third term nationally in 2024.
Ecstatic Congress members burst firecrackers, danced to the
beat of drums and distributed sweets at the party headquarters
in New Delhi, and in Bengaluru, the global tech hub which is the
capital city of Karnataka.
"(The) Congress party stood with the poor in Karnataka, we
fought on the issues of the poor," Gandhi told reporters.
"I feel happiest about the fact that we didn’t fight this
fight with hate or wrong words. We fought this fight with love,
with an open heart, and the people of Karnataka showed that this
country likes love," he said.
"The markets of hate have been shut in Karnataka, the shops
of love have opened."
Karnataka is home to about 65 million people and is
considered the BJP’s gateway to southern India, as the party has
struggled to win elections elsewhere in the region.
"We accept the verdict of people of Karnataka with due
respect, we will take this verdict in our stride," Basavaraj
Bommai, the BJP's outgoing chief minister of Karnataka, tweeted.
"We will analyse and correct our mistakes and rebuild the
party and come back during parliamentary elections."
(Reporting by YP Rajesh; Editing by William Mallard and David
Holmes)