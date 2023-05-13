Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tone Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5967   JP3860800006

TONE CO., LTD.

(5967)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-12 am EDT
1144.00 JPY   +0.44%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
India's opposition Congress set for big win in Karnataka state, defeating BJP

05/13/2023 | 03:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, May 13 (Reuters) - India’s main opposition Congress party was set to win elections in the southern state of Karnataka on Saturday, emphatically defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a big boost to its prospects ahead of national elections due next year.

The election is the first of five crucial state polls this year that are seen as setting the tone for parliamentary elections due in April and May 2024.

It is also the first big electoral face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP and Congress since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was convicted of defamation in March and lost his parliament seat.

Karnataka, which was ruled by the BJP, voted on Wednesday and votes were counted on Saturday. Congress is set to win 136 seats against 64 for the BJP in the 224-member legislature, the Election Commission website showed at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

The Congress party's fortunes had shrunk to a historical low since losing power at the national level to the BJP in 2014. Before Saturday it had won only one of 24 state or federal territory elections since 2019, when Modi swept national elections for a second term.

In contrast, the BJP won 15 states or federal territories either on its own or in alliance with regional parties.

The defeat in Karnataka would be a rare blow for the BJP considering Modi remains highly popular after nine years in power and is favourite to win a third term nationally in 2024.

Ecstatic Congress members burst firecrackers, danced to the beat of drums and distributed sweets at the party headquarters in New Delhi, and in Bengaluru, the global tech hub which is the capital city of Karnataka.

"(The) Congress party stood with the poor in Karnataka, we fought on the issues of the poor," Gandhi told reporters.

"I feel happiest about the fact that we didn’t fight this fight with hate or wrong words. We fought this fight with love, with an open heart, and the people of Karnataka showed that this country likes love," he said.

"The markets of hate have been shut in Karnataka, the shops of love have opened."

Karnataka is home to about 65 million people and is considered the BJP’s gateway to southern India, as the party has struggled to win elections elsewhere in the region.

"We accept the verdict of people of Karnataka with due respect, we will take this verdict in our stride," Basavaraj Bommai, the BJP's outgoing chief minister of Karnataka, tweeted.

"We will analyse and correct our mistakes and rebuild the party and come back during parliamentary elections." (Reporting by YP Rajesh; Editing by William Mallard and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 446 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
Net income 2022 692 M 5,11 M 5,11 M
Net cash 2022 1 597 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,70x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 12 303 M 90,9 M 90,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart TONE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tone Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TONE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daijiro Yano Deputy General Manager-Manufacturing
Shozo Matsumura Managing Director
Masayoshi Maeda Executive Officer & Administrative Manager
Takashi Kasui Independent Outside Director
Daisuke Matsui Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TONE CO., LTD.49.54%91
ATLAS COPCO AB22.01%67 770
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.54%41 567
FANUC CORPORATION14.95%32 108
SANDVIK AB6.63%24 286
INGERSOLL RAND INC.11.48%23 563
