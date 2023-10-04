Tone : Entries open for 2024 graduates (recruiting at any time)
October 04, 2023 at 11:00 am EDT
We have started accepting entries for the 2024 graduate recruitment selection (recruiting at any time).
There are positions available for both liberal arts and science majors, so if you are interested, please check the recruitment requirements on the recruitment site and apply.
Entries (available at any time)
・Submit the entry form from the recruitment site ・Submit documents ・Take the aptitude test
Primary screening ・Company briefing ・Q&A ・Group discussion or group interview
The date and time will be announced individually after registration.
Second screening ・Group interview
The date and time will be announced individually after registration.
Final selection ・Plant tour ・Executive interview
The date and time will be announced individually after registration.
Venue ・Face-to-face/WEB
In case of face-to-face
It will be held at the head office (Kawachinagano City, Osaka Prefecture).
▶Please be sure to check the recruitment site for details.
TONE CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of work tools and equipment. The Company primarily provides work tools, torque management equipment and bolt fastening equipment, and sells them both domestically and overseas. The Company operates in three business segments, including East Japan, West Japan and Overseas. Each segment sells work tools, torque management equipment and bolt fastening equipment.