Tone : Introductions to senior employees have been updated.
July 25, 2024 at 03:56 am EDT
On the "Senior Employee Introduction" page on the recruitment site,
We have added two new senior staff members.
Job details, daily schedule, etc...
We have a variety of content!
We hope this will give you a better idea of each job type, so please take a look!
・＜Domestic Sales＞ Graduated in 2015, Osaka Ohtani University, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences ・＜Overseas Sales＞ Graduated in 2015, Osaka University of Commerce, Graduate School of Regional Policy Studies, Major in Business Innovation
▼Click on the image to see the introduction page for each senior employee
Other senior employeesWe plan to continue adding more senior employees in the future, so stay tuned!
