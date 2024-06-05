▼Tap the banner to go to the details page
Meet about 14 companies and 12 industries/
The first joint information session in the Southern Osaka area!
Let's check out the exhibitors now!
We will give a brief introduction to TONE and also introduce the "Corporate Research & Self-Analysis Workshop" event scheduled to be held in August and Septemberthis year, so please come by the TONE booth!
Venue: Abeno Harukas Rental Conference Room (25th floor)
Time: 13:00-17:00
Target: All grades
★Free admission★Free entry and exit★Participants dress casually
★ Reservationsare required, so please make your reservation early!
For details, please check the MyNavi event page.
