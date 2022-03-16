Tong Ming : The announcement of the Board of Director's Resolution to convene 2022 the Annual General Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/16 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/14 3.Shareholders meeting location:No.801 Chongde Rd Zuoying Kaohsiung Taiwan 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: 1.2021 business report 2.Audit Committee's report of 2021 audited financial reports. 3.2021 Distribution Proposal of Directors' Remuneration and EmployeeBonus 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: 1.The Company's 2021 business report and financial statements. 2.The Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Earnings. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: 1.Amendment to the" Articles of Association" 2.Amendment to the "Procedures for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets" 3.Amendment to the "Sustainable Development Best Practice Principles for Corporation" 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: 1.Proposal for comprehensive re-election of directors (including independent directors) of the company 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: 1.The case of lifting the non-compete restriction on newly appointed directors (including independent directors) and their representatives 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:Na 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/16 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/14 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:Na