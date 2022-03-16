Tong Ming : The announcement of the Board of Director's Resolution to convene 2022 the Annual General Meeting.
03/16/2022 | 03:48am EDT
Provided by: TONG MING ENTERPRISE CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/16
Time of announcement
15:41:00
Subject
The announcement of the Board of Director's
Resolution to convene 2022 the Annual General Meeting.
Date of events
2022/03/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/16
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/14
3.Shareholders meeting location:No.801 Chongde Rd Zuoying
Kaohsiung Taiwan
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders
meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
1.2021 business report
2.Audit Committee's report of 2021 audited financial reports.
3.2021 Distribution Proposal of Directors' Remuneration and
EmployeeBonus
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
1.The Company's 2021 business report and financial statements.
2.The Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Earnings.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
1.Amendment to the" Articles of Association"
2.Amendment to the "Procedures for the Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets"
3.Amendment to the "Sustainable Development Best Practice
Principles for Corporation"
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
1.Proposal for comprehensive re-election of directors
(including independent directors) of the company
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
1.The case of lifting the non-compete restriction on newly
appointed directors (including independent directors) and
their representatives
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:Na
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/16
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/14
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:Na
