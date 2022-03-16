Tong Ming : To announce the consolidated financial statements of , 2021 approved by the Company's Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/03/16 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/16 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):13,235,516 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,700,990 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,964,277 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,792,646 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,447,912 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,443,154 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):8.00 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):11,886,588 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):5,346,200 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):6,520,817 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None