  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Tong Ming Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5538   KYG8919A1031

TONG MING ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(5538)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tong Ming : To announce the consolidated financial statements of , 2021 approved by the Company's Board of Directors

03/16/2022 | 03:48am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TONG MING ENTERPRISE CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/16 Time of announcement 15:45:23
Subject 
 To announce the consolidated financial
statements of , 2021 approved by the Company's
Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/03/16 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/16
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/16
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):13,235,516
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):2,700,990
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,964,277
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,792,646
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,447,912
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,443,154
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):8.00
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):11,886,588
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):5,346,200
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):6,520,817
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Tong Ming Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 9 171 M 321 M 321 M
Net income 2020 494 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net Debt 2020 1 455 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 4,49%
Capitalization 12 957 M 453 M 453 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 11,8%
Chart TONG MING ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tong Ming Enterprise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hung Chuan Tsai General Manager
Cheng Hsiung Tsai Chief Financial Officer
Ching Tung Tsai Chairman
Yung Hsiang Ko Independent Director
Ming Che Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TONG MING ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.20.83%453
MISUMI GROUP INC.-26.91%8 377
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-7.65%7 122
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)-21.97%5 166
SFS GROUP AG2.14%5 081
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-4.40%4 431