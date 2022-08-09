Log in
    1319   TW0001319002

TONG YANG INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(1319)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
49.10 TWD   +0.41%
05:36aTONG YANG INDUSTRY : To announce that the Board of Directors approved the 2022Q2 consolidated financial statements
PU
04:56aTONG YANG INDUSTRY : The Board of Directors approved the proposal to donate to Tong Yang Wu Kao Culture and Education Foundation
PU
06/30TONG YANG INDUSTRY : Announcement for capital reduction in cash on behalf of significant subsidiary TONG YANG HOLDING CORPORATION
PU
Tong Yang Industry : To announce that the Board of Directors approved the 2022Q2 consolidated financial statements

08/09/2022 | 05:36am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TONG YANG INDUSTRY CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 15:10:27
Subject 
 To announce that the Board of Directors approved
the 2022Q2 consolidated financial statements
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/09
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/09
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):10,443,132
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):2,250,851
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):741,118
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,329,974
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,018,382
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,108,458
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.87
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):33,875,847
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):10,886,107
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):22,448,786
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Tong Yang Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 200 M 706 M 706 M
Net income 2022 1 770 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
Net Debt 2022 3 167 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 29 042 M 967 M 967 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart TONG YANG INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tong Yang Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TONG YANG INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 49,10 TWD
Average target price 48,60 TWD
Spread / Average Target -1,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yung Hsiang Wu General Manager & Director
Chin Hsi Chen Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yung Feng Wu Chairman
Kan Hsiung Lin Independent Director
Ming Tien Tsai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TONG YANG INDUSTRY CO., LTD.48.34%967
DENSO CORPORATION-20.04%42 958
APTIV PLC-40.34%26 662
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.58%17 688
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-11.20%15 678
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-17.18%14 516