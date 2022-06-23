Tong Yang Industry : to attend an Investment Forum held by Daiwa-Cathay Capital Market

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/24 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Zoom Meeting 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Tong Yang is invited by Daiwa-Cathay Capital Market to attend an investment forum on June 24, 2022 to provide information including its operating overview, financial and business status. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None