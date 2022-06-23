Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Tong Yang Industry Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    1319   TW0001319002

TONG YANG INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(1319)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
44.50 TWD   -1.66%
04:55aTONG YANG INDUSTRY : to attend an Investment Forum held by Daiwa-Cathay Capital Market
PU
06/23TONG YANG INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/17Tong Yang Industry Co., Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
Summary 
Summary

Tong Yang Industry : to attend an Investment Forum held by Daiwa-Cathay Capital Market

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TONG YANG INDUSTRY CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 15:38:20
Subject 
 Tong Yang to attend an Investment Forum held by
Daiwa-Cathay Capital Market
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/24
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Zoom Meeting
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Tong Yang is invited
by Daiwa-Cathay Capital Market to attend an investment forum on
June 24, 2022 to provide information including its operating overview,
 financial and business status.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Tong Yang Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
