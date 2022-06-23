Tong Yang Industry : to attend an Investment Forum held by Daiwa-Cathay Capital Market
06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Provided by: TONG YANG INDUSTRY CO.,LTD
2022/06/23
15:38:20
Tong Yang to attend an Investment Forum held by
Daiwa-Cathay Capital Market
2022/06/24
paragraph 12
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/24
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Zoom Meeting
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Tong Yang is invited
by Daiwa-Cathay Capital Market to attend an investment forum on
June 24, 2022 to provide information including its operating overview,
financial and business status.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
