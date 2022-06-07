Tong Yang Industry : to attend an Investment Forum held by First Securities Inc.
06/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Provided by: TONG YANG INDUSTRY CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/07
Time of announcement
15:01:56
Subject
Tong Yang to attend an Investment Forum held by First
Securities Inc.
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webex Meeting
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Tong Yang is invited by First
Securities Inc. to attend the Investment E-Forum on June 08, 2022 to provide
information including its operating overview,financial and business status.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Tong Yang Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 07:11:01 UTC.