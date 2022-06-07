Log in
    1319   TW0001319002

TONG YANG INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(1319)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-05
39.65 TWD   -3.53%
03:12aTONG YANG INDUSTRY : to attend an Investment Forum held by First Securities Inc.
PU
05/12Tong Yang Industry Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/29Tong Yang Industry Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Tong Yang Industry : to attend an Investment Forum held by First Securities Inc.

06/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TONG YANG INDUSTRY CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/07 Time of announcement 15:01:56
Subject 
 Tong Yang to attend an Investment Forum held by First
Securities Inc.
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webex Meeting
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Tong Yang is invited by First
Securities Inc. to attend the Investment E-Forum on June 08, 2022 to provide
information including its operating overview,financial and business status.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Tong Yang Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 07:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 695 M 704 M 704 M
Net income 2022 1 646 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
Net Debt 2022 3 024 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 3,62%
Capitalization 23 452 M 798 M 798 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart TONG YANG INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tong Yang Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TONG YANG INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 39,65 TWD
Average target price 43,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 8,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yung Hsiang Wu General Manager & Director
Chin Hsi Chen Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yung Feng Wu Chairman
Kan Hsiung Lin Independent Director
Ming Tien Tsai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TONG YANG INDUSTRY CO., LTD.19.79%798
DENSO CORPORATION-16.58%46 413
APTIV PLC-35.57%28 795
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.33%18 707
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-15.52%15 649
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-8.80%15 614