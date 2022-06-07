Tong Yang Industry : to attend an Investment Forum held by First Securities Inc.

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08 2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webex Meeting 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Tong Yang is invited by First Securities Inc. to attend the Investment E-Forum on June 08, 2022 to provide information including its operating overview,financial and business status. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None