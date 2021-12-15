15-12-2021 – Circular to Shareholders: Proposed Equity Raise and Magister Transaction 12/15/2021 | 07:49am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION The definitions and interpretations commencing on page 7 of this Circular apply throughout this Circular, including this front cover. Action required by Shareholders: This Circular is important and should be read in its entirety, with particular attention to be given to the section entitled: "Action required by Shareholders" commencing on page 2 of this Circular, which sets out the detailed actions required of Shareholders in respect of the matters dealt with in this Circular. If you are in any doubt as to what action you should take in relation to this Circular, please consult your CSDP, Broker, agent, banker, accountant, attorney or other professional advisor immediately. If you have disposed of all your Shares, this Circular should be handed to the purchaser of such Shares or to the CSDP, Broker or other agent through whom such disposal was effected. THL does not accept responsibility, and will not be held liable, under any applicable law, regulation or otherwise, for any action of, or omission by, any CSDP, Broker or other service provider to, or other agent of, any beneficial owner of Shares including, without limitation, any failure on the part of the CSDP, Broker or other service provider to, or agent of, any beneficial owner of Shares to notify such beneficial owner of the General Meeting or of the matters set out in this Circular. This Circular does not constitute or form part of any offer, or invitation for or solicitation of any offer, to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell, otherwise dispose of, or issue, any security in any jurisdiction, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any agreement or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. Tongaat Hulett Limited (Incorporated in South Africa) (Registration Number: 1892/000610/06) ISIN: ZAE000096541 JSE share code: TON ("THL" or the "Company") CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS seeking the approvals which the Company requires from Shareholders to enable it to proceed with the Rights Offer and the Magister Transaction, including, inter alia, the proposed: conversion of all of the authorised shares (whether issued or unissued) from par value shares of ZAR 1.00 each to no par value shares;

increase of the Company's authorised shares by the creation of an additional 4 850 000 000 Shares;

amendments to the MOI to reflect the abovementioned change to, and increase in, the authorised shares of the Company;

authorisation in accordance with the Companies Act for the Board to issue Shares with voting power in excess of 30% (thirty percent) of the voting power of Shares currently in issue, pursuant to the Rights Offer and the Magister Transaction;

waiver by the independent Shareholders of the requirement for, and of the benefit of receiving, a Mandatory Offer from Magister, Magister Related Parties, Magister Inter-related Parties, other Members of the Magister Group and Magister Concert Parties which might be triggered by the Rights Offer and the Underwrite, and incorporating: a notice convening a General Meeting of Shareholders; and

a Form of Proxy (blue) in respect of the General Meeting (to be completed by Certificated Shareholders and Own-Name Dematerialised Shareholders only). Financial Advisor to THL Financial Advisor and Transaction Sponsor to THL Legal Advisor to THL Legal Advisor to Magister Date of issue: Wednesday, 15 December 2021 This Circular is available in English only. This Circular will be available electronically on the THL website (https://www.tongaat.com) from the date of issue of this Circular up to and including Tuesday, 18 January 2022 (both days inclusive). IMPORTANT INFORMATION, DISCLAIMERS AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The definitions and interpretations commencing on page 7 of this Circular apply to this section. GENERAL This Circular does not constitute or form part of any offer, or invitation for or solicitation of any offer, to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell, otherwise dispose of, or issue, any security in any jurisdiction, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any agreement or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction (including, without limitation, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia ("United States") or any member state of the European Economic Area). The Rights Offer referred to in this Circular will be made to Shareholders pursuant to a rights offer circular which will be posted at a future point in time to Shareholders in accordance with the applicable South African laws and regulations. That circular will only be addressed to Persons to whom it may lawfully be made. This Circular is not the Rights Offer Circular and does not contain all of the information required for a rights offer circular prepared in accordance with the relevant disclosure requirements under the Companies Act and the JSE Listings Requirements. This Circular is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction outside of South Africa (including, without limitation, Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States or any member state of the European Economic Area) if such distribution is restricted or prohibited by, or would constitute a violation of, the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction. If the distribution of this Circular and any accompanying documentation in or into any jurisdiction outside of South Africa is restricted or prohibited by, or would constitute a violation of, the laws or regulations of any such jurisdiction, this Circular is deemed to have been sent for information purposes only and should not be copied or redistributed. The information contained in this Circular constitutes factual information as contemplated in section 1(3)(a) of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act No. 37 of 2002, as amended, and should not be construed as an express or implied recommendation, guide or proposal that the Rights Offer, the Magister Transaction or the present or future business or investments of THL is appropriate to the particular investment objectives, financial situations or needs of any Shareholder or prospective investor, and nothing in this Circular should be construed as constituting the canvassing for, or marketing or advertising of, financial services in South Africa. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This Circular contains certain "forward looking statements" which reflect the current views or expectation of THL with respect to future events and future financial and operational performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or should be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those concerning: the economic outlook for the industries in which the Group operates; expectations regarding production, cash costs and other operating results; growth prospects and outlook of the Group's operations, the Group's liquidity and capital resources and expenditure, and the outcome and consequences of any pending litigation proceedings. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather reflect THL's current plans, estimates, projections and expectations concerning future results and events and generally are identified by the use of forward- looking words or phrases such as "believe", "expect", "forecast", "foresee", "plan", "intend", "seek", "aim", "anticipate", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "assume", "continue", "may", "will", "should", "could", "shall", "risk" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. Similarly, statements that describe THL's objectives, plans or goals are, or should be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause the Group's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although THL believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will materialise or prove to have been correct. Factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those statements or assumptions include, without limitation, other matters not yet known to THL or not currently considered material by THL. The forward-looking statements included in this Circular are made only as of the Last Practicable Date. THL undertakes no obligation to update publicly, or release any revisions to, these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Circular or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. DATE OF INFORMATION PROVIDED Unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, all information in this Circular is provided as at the Last Practicable Date. CORPORATE INFORMATION AND ADVISORS Registered Office Company Secretary Tongaat Hulett Limited JJ van Rooyen (Registration Number: 1892/000610/06) B.Proc, MBA Amanzimnyama Hill Road, Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, Amanzimnyama Hill Road, Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa South Africa (PO Box 3, Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, 4400, (PO Box 3, Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, 4400, South Africa) South Africa) E-mail: johann.vanrooyen@tongaat.com Place of incorporation: South Africa Date of incorporation: 7 September 1892 Website: www.tongaat.com Investor Enquiries Tiisetso Selaletse Tel: +27 32 439 4000 E-mail: info@tongaat.com Transfer Secretaries Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited (Registration Number: 2004/003647/07) Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa (Private Bag X9000, Saxonwold, 2132 Johannesburg, South Africa) Tel: +27 11 370 5000 Email: proxy@computershare.co.za Legal Advisor to Magister Fluxmans Inc. (Registration Number: 2000/024775/21) 30 Jellicoe Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg 2196, South Africa (Private Bag X41, Saxonwold, Johannesburg, 2132, South Africa) Financial Advisors to THL Rothschild and Co (South Africa) Proprietary Limited (Registration Number: 1999/021764/07) 7th Floor, 144 Oxford, 144 Oxford Road, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa (PO Box 411332, Craighall, 2014, South Africa) PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance Proprietary Limited (Registration Number: 1970/003711/07) 4 Lisbon Lane, Waterfall City, Jukskei View, 2090 South Africa (Private Bag X36, Sunninghill, 2157, South Africa) Legal Advisor to THL Bowman Gilfillan Inc. (Registration Number: 1998/021409/21) 11 Alice Lane, Sandton, 2146, South Africa (PO Box 785812, Sandton, 2146, South Africa) Transaction Sponsor to THL PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance Proprietary Limited (Registration Number: 1970/003711/07) 4 Lisbon Lane, Waterfall City, Jukskei View, 2090 South Africa (Private Bag X36, Sunninghill, 2157, South Africa) 1 ACTION REQUIRED BY SHAREHOLDERS The definitions and interpretations commencing on page 7 of this Circular apply to this section. This Circular is important and requires your immediate attention. If you are in any doubt as to what action to take, please consult your CSDP, Broker, agent, banker, accountant, attorney or other professional advisor immediately. If you have disposed of all your Shares, this Circular should be handed to the purchaser of such Shares or to the CSDP, Broker or other agent through whom such disposal was effected. Shareholders are requested to take note of the following information regarding the actions required by them in connection with this Circular. General Meeting

Shareholders are invited to speak and vote at, and participate in, a General Meeting, convened in terms of the Notice of General Meeting (which is attached to, and forms part of, this Circular) for purposes of considering and, if deemed fit, adopting, with or without modification, the resolutions set out in the Notice of General Meeting.

The General Meeting will be held at 10:00 on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 and will be conducted entirely by electronic communication, as contemplated in the MOI and in section 63(2)(a) of the Companies Act. Shareholders will accordingly only be able to access, and speak and vote at, and participate in, the General Meeting electronically via an electronic facility. Further details on the steps which need to be taken in order to access the electronic facility are provided in the Notice of General Meeting. Voting and attendance at the General Meeting

2.1 Dematerialised Shareholders other than Own-Name Dematerialised Shareholders

If you have Dematerialised your Shares without "own name" registration, then the following is relevant to you in connection with the General Meeting:

Voting at the General Meeting Your CSDP or Broker should contact you to ascertain how you wish to cast your vote (or to ascertain whether you wish to abstain from casting your vote) at the General Meeting, and thereafter cast your vote (or abstain from casting your vote) in accordance with your instructions.

If you have not been contacted by your CSDP or Broker, it is advisable that you contact your CSDP or Broker and furnish it with your voting instructions.

If your CSDP or Broker does not obtain voting instructions from you, it should vote in accordance with the instructions contained in the mandate agreement between you and your CSDP or Broker.

You must NOT complete the attached Form of Proxy (blue) . Attendance and representation at the General Meeting In accordance with the mandate agreement between you and your CSDP or Broker, you must advise your CSDP or Broker if you wish to speak and vote at, and participate in, the General Meeting yourself or through a representative. If you do so, your CSDP or Broker should issue the necessary letter of representation to you or your representative to speak and vote at, and participate in, the General Meeting. In order to speak and vote at, and participate in, the General Meeting, you or your representative will additionally need to take the steps required in order to access the electronic facility, as provided in the Notice of General Meeting. THL does not accept responsibility, and will not be held liable, under any applicable law, regulation or otherwise, for any action of, or omission by, any CSDP, Broker or other service provider to, or agent of, any beneficial owner of Shares, including, without limitation, any failure on the part of the CSDP, Broker or other service provider to, or agent of, any beneficial owner of Shares to notify such beneficial owner of the General Meeting or of the matters set out in this Circular. 2 2.2 Own-Name Dematerialised Shareholders and Certificated Shareholders If you are a Certificated Shareholder or an Own-Name Dematerialised Shareholder, then the following actions are relevant to you in connection with the General Meeting: Voting, attendance and representation at the General Meeting You may speak and vote at, and participate in, the General Meeting yourself or through a representative by registering to do so in the manner provided in the "Electronic Participation" section in the Notice of General Meeting.

Alternatively, you may appoint one or more proxies to represent you at the General Meeting by completing the attached Form of Proxy (blue) in accordance with the instructions contained therein. In order for your proxy to speak and vote at, and participate in, the General Meeting, your proxy will additionally need to take the steps required in order to access the electronic facility, as provided in the "Electronic Participation" section in the Notice of General Meeting. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. For the purpose of effective administration, it is requested that the Form of Proxy (blue) be lodged with, emailed to or posted to the Transfer Secretaries, to the addresses provided below, so as to reach the Transfer Secretaries at or before 10:00 on Friday, 14 January 2022 : Hand deliveries to: Postal deliveries to: Computershare Investor Services Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited Proprietary Limited Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Private Bag X9000, Saxonwold, Johannesburg, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, 2132, South Africa South Africa Email deliveries to: proxy@computershare.co.za If you do not lodge, email or post the Form of Proxy (blue) so as to reach the Transfer Secretaries at or before 10:00 on Friday, 14 January 2022, you will nevertheless be entitled to email the Form of Proxy (blue) to the Transfer Secretaries at proxy@computershare.co.za so as to reach them prior to the time of commencement of the General Meeting. 3. Identification of Shareholders and proxies and representatives In terms of section 63(1) of the Companies Act, before any person may speak or vote at, or participate in, the General Meeting, that Person must present reasonably satisfactory identification, and the person presiding at the General Meeting must be reasonably satisfied that the right of the person to speak and vote at, and participate in, the General Meeting, either as a Shareholder, or as a proxy or a representative for a Shareholder, has been reasonably verified. Acceptable forms of identification include a valid green barcoded or smart card identification document issued by the South African Department of Home Affairs, a South African driver's licence or a valid passport. A Shareholder or its proxy or representative must electronically provide the necessary proof of its identification in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Notice of General Meeting before such person will be entitled to speak and vote at, and participate in, the General Meeting. If the Shareholder is not an individual, the necessary proof of identification of the representative (such as her/his valid green barcoded, or smart card identification document issued by the South African Department of Home Affairs, South African driver's licence or valid passport) must be accompanied by a copy of a resolution by the relevant entity which sets out that the representative is authorised to represent the relevant entity at the General Meeting. 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Tongaat-Hulett Limited published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 12:48:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED 07:49a 15-12-2021 &NDASH; CIRCULAR TO SHARE : Proposed Equity Raise and Magister Transaction PU 12/09 South African rand drops almost 2% as manufacturing slumps RE 12/09 TONGAAT HULETT : Interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2021 PU 12/09 TONGAAT HULETT : Interim results presentation for the six months ended 30 September 2021 PU 12/07 Tongaat shareholder Artemis backs investors in bid to stall rights offer RE 11/17 Tongaat to be majority held by Mauritius-based firm after planned rights issue RE 11/17 TONGAAT HULETT : Proposed equity raise by tongaat hulett limited PU 10/25 TONGAAT HULETT : Richmond sugarcane farmer is #growingasweetfuture PU 10/19 TONGAAT HULETT : Phishing scam alert PU 10/01 TONGAAT HULETT : Achieved b-bbee level 2 status PU