Tongaat Hulett : Interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2021

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue grew by 5% to R8.5 billion (September 2020: R8.1 billion, restated). Higher revenue in the Zimbabwe and Mozambique sugar operations was offset by the loss of revenue following the disposal of the Namibia and Eswatini operations. Revenue excluding the disposals increased by 10%. The gross profit margin of 33% was below the prior period of 35%.

Operating profit decreased by 23% to R1.3 billion (September 2020: R1.7 billion, restated). This movement mainly reflects the impact of lower sugar production in the South African operation, increased expenses in Zimbabwe and the R183 million benefit from the profit on disposal of the Namibian packaging operation in the prior period. Excluding the disposal of the Namibia operations, operating profit decreased by 10%. The Group reported an 'Adjusted EBITDA' of R1.5 billion (September 2020: R2.3 billion, restated), down 33% (or 30% excluding the disposals).

While inflation within the Zimbabwe economy has reduced notably over the past year, the impact of hyperinflation accounting continues to have a significant effect on reported profits and resulted in an increase in the non-taxable net monetary loss to R110 million (September 2020: R71 million, restated).

Net finance costs (including foreign exchange differences) were reduced by 50% to R525 million, benefitting from lower debt levels in South Africa following the conclusion of key debt reduction transactions in the prior year, and the non-repeat of a large foreign exchange loss in the prior year. Interest rates in Mozambique were however raised by 3% in January 2021, increasing the cost of debt in that country to more than 18%. Net finance costs settled in cash amounted to R423 million (September 2020: R656 million). Finance costs settled in cash continue to significantly constrain liquidity, again highlighting the urgency of the strategic imperative to reduce debt to an acceptable level and improve cash flows.

Profit before tax for the period improved by a pleasing 23% to R677 million due to the lower debt costs. However, taxation increased from R166 million to R654 million, at an effective tax rate of c.97%, due to deferred tax assets not being recognised on tax losses in South Africa and the non-deductible net monetary loss in Zimbabwe. The net effect of the factors above is a profit from continuing operations of R23 million (September 2020: profit of R385 million, restated). Profit from discontinued operations in the comparative period includes the contribution from the starch operation for the six months to 30 September 2020 of R171 million.

A further matter worth noting is that the majority of the profits were generated in Zimbabwe (where there is a significant minority shareholding), and the interest and tax are carried in South Africa. Consequently, Tongaat Hulett's share of the profits for the period was negative. As a result, the basic loss for the six months from continuing operations amounted to R234 million (September 2020: earnings of R108 million, restated), translating into a basic loss per share from continuing operations of 174 cents (September 2020: earnings per share is 80 cents, restated). Headline loss per share from continuing operations of 188 cents (September 2020: headline earnings per share of 44 cents, restated). No dividend was declared for the period. (September 2020: Nil).