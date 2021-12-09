Tongaat Hulett : Interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2021
12/09/2021 | 12:22am EST
Tongaat Hulett Limited
(Registration number 1892/000610/06) Share code: TON
ISIN ZAE000096541
("Tongaat Hulett", or "the Group" or "the Company")
REVIEWED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
SALIENT FEATURES
Continued progress with the business turnaround strategy
Strong local sugar demand across all geographies and market share gains
Ongoing improvements in ESG
Net finance costs down 50% on reduced debt and favourable exchange rate movements
Debt refinancing agreements concluded in South Africa and Mozambique
Up to R4 billion equity capital raise initiated and partial underwriting of R2 billion for rights offer secured
Dividends and management fees of R140 million received from Zimbabwe
The financial results have been impacted by the following:
Lower raw sugar production
Land sales delayed by civil riots
Zimbabwe hyperinflation dynamics
Restatements arising from correction of prior period errors
R158 million impact of civil unrest on profits of the South African sugar operation
Group taxation at an effective 97% tax rate due to deferred tax on losses not recognised
Partial contribution from the disposed of starch and glucose, Namibia and Eswatini operations in the comparative period
1
Group financial results (including the discontinued starch operation) 1
Basic loss per share of 174 cents
(September 2020: earnings per share of 214 cents)
Headline loss per share of 188 cents
(September 2020: headline earnings per share of 178 cents)
Group results from continuing operations 1
Revenue up 5% to R8.5 billion (September 2020: R8.1 billion)
Operating profit down 23% to R1.3 billion (September 2020: R1.7 billion)
Adjusted EBITDA2 down 33% to R1.5 billion (September 2020: R2.3 billion)
Hyperinflationary net monetary loss of R110 million (September 2020: loss of R71 million)
Basic loss of R234 million
(September 2020: earnings of R108 million)
Basic loss per share of 174 cents
(September 2020: earnings per share of 80 cents)
Headline loss of R254 million
(September 2020: earnings of R59 million)
Headline loss per share of 188 cents
(September 2020: headline earnings per share of 44 cents)
Segmental cash flows3 of R958 million (September 2020: R1.4 billion)
No dividend was declared in the current period
(September 2020: Rnil)
Disposal of businesses
In considering the comparative financial results, it should be noted that Tongaat Hulett disposed of its starch and glucose, Namibian packaging, and Eswatini agricultural operations during the 2021 financial year. The starch operation was classified as a discontinued operation in the 2020 financial results. The Namibian and Eswatini operations did not represent a separate major business segment and consequently remained classified as continuing operations. The results for the six months ended 30 September 2020 include financial contributions from the starch and glucose operation and the Eswatini operation for the full six months, and from the Namibian operation for a period of 3 months. All financial results reflect the continuing operations unless stated otherwise.
Where applicable, comparative financial information has been restated for the correction of prior period errors.
'Adjusted EBITDA' (a non-IFRS measure) is defined as operating profit adjusted to exclude depreciation, amortisation, any impairment (or reversal thereof) of non-financial assets, any other non-trading, or non-recurring items, as well as fair value adjustments relating to biological assets.
'Segmental cash flows' (a non-IFRS measure) are defined as the total of cash flows from operating and investing activities
excluding taxation paid, expansion capital expenditure, finance income, and proceeds received pursuant to the Group's debt reduction plan (other than land sales in the normal course of the property operations' business).
A reconciliation of the non-IFRS measures (per the above) to IFRS measures is provided in the interim financial statements.
2
INTRODUCTION
Tongaat Hulett's comprehensive turnaround strategy is centred around improving governance and management controls, reducing debt to a sustainable level, optimising operations, and repositioning the strategic focus of the Group. Steady progress continues to be made in the implementation of the turnaround strategy and in restoring the Group to a sustainable growth path. In addition to the implementation of a range of initiatives to improve operational performance and strengthen governance, the Group has substantially reduced its debt burden and improved cash flow, successfully repatriated dividends from Zimbabwe, invested in people and processes and strengthened its focus on ESG over the past two years. A reinvestment in capital expenditure has been initiated under a 5-year capital programme designed to sustain and improve all operations.
More recently, the refinance of the South African debt facilities has been concluded, an equity capital raise was initiated and a partial underwriting of R2 billion for the rights offer was secured. This notwithstanding having to navigate a difficult macro-economic context, significant weather- related challenges, hyperinflation in Zimbabwe, the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the civil unrest and related losses in South Africa.
Operationally, the Group experienced strong local demand across all sugar businesses and achieved good market share gains. Sugarcane yields have been under pressure across the region, and milling performance has generally been disappointing, impacted by COVID-related maintenance delays as well as significant challenges related to the civil riots in South Africa.
The Mozambique sugar operations delivered an excellent result, with strong growth in operating profit on the back of robust local sales. The Zimbabwe sugar operations benefitted from buoyant local sales but were materially impacted by the effects of hyperinflation. The South African sugar operations experienced a very challenging six months, while COVID-19 related challenges, civil riots and a weak economy continue to weigh on the revenue and profits of the property business.
Financial performance in the current period is notably skewed by the disposal of the Namibian and Eswatini operations, which contribute to the comparative results, as well as restatements of certain prior-year numbers. These are further elaborated on below.
3
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Revenue grew by 5% to R8.5 billion (September 2020: R8.1 billion, restated). Higher revenue in the Zimbabwe and Mozambique sugar operations was offset by the loss of revenue following the disposal of the Namibia and Eswatini operations. Revenue excluding the disposals increased by 10%. The gross profit margin of 33% was below the prior period of 35%.
Operating profit decreased by 23% to R1.3 billion (September 2020: R1.7 billion, restated). This movement mainly reflects the impact of lower sugar production in the South African operation, increased expenses in Zimbabwe and the R183 million benefit from the profit on disposal of the Namibian packaging operation in the prior period. Excluding the disposal of the Namibia operations, operating profit decreased by 10%. The Group reported an 'Adjusted EBITDA' of R1.5 billion (September 2020: R2.3 billion, restated), down 33% (or 30% excluding the disposals).
While inflation within the Zimbabwe economy has reduced notably over the past year, the impact of hyperinflation accounting continues to have a significant effect on reported profits and resulted in an increase in the non-taxable net monetary loss to R110 million (September 2020: R71 million, restated).
Net finance costs (including foreign exchange differences) were reduced by 50% to R525 million, benefitting from lower debt levels in South Africa following the conclusion of key debt reduction transactions in the prior year, and the non-repeat of a large foreign exchange loss in the prior year. Interest rates in Mozambique were however raised by 3% in January 2021, increasing the cost of debt in that country to more than 18%. Net finance costs settled in cash amounted to R423 million (September 2020: R656 million). Finance costs settled in cash continue to significantly constrain liquidity, again highlighting the urgency of the strategic imperative to reduce debt to an acceptable level and improve cash flows.
Profit before tax for the period improved by a pleasing 23% to R677 million due to the lower debt costs. However, taxation increased from R166 million to R654 million, at an effective tax rate of c.97%, due to deferred tax assets not being recognised on tax losses in South Africa and the non-deductible net monetary loss in Zimbabwe. The net effect of the factors above is a profit from continuing operations of R23 million (September 2020: profit of R385 million, restated). Profit from discontinued operations in the comparative period includes the contribution from the starch operation for the six months to 30 September 2020 of R171 million.
A further matter worth noting is that the majority of the profits were generated in Zimbabwe (where there is a significant minority shareholding), and the interest and tax are carried in South Africa. Consequently, Tongaat Hulett's share of the profits for the period was negative. As a result, the basic loss for the six months from continuing operations amounted to R234 million (September 2020: earnings of R108 million, restated), translating into a basic loss per share from continuing operations of 174 cents (September 2020: earnings per share is 80 cents, restated). Headline loss per share from continuing operations of 188 cents (September 2020: headline earnings per share of 44 cents, restated). No dividend was declared for the period. (September 2020: Nil).
4
Capital expenditure of R212 million was lower than the prior period of R234 million. The prior period included an amount of R40 million for the starch and glucose operations and R55 million related to the restoration of the second milling line at the Maidstone sugar mill in South Africa following the mothballing of the Darnall sugar mill.
IMPACT OF COVID PANDEMIC AND CIVIL UNREST
While health and safety-related concerns have been well managed, the COVID pandemic continued to present ongoing challenges, particularly in terms of its impact on the Group's maintenance schedules, with delayed maintenance leading to mill breakdowns.
Tongaat Hulett's South African operations were notably impacted by widespread civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal during July 2021. The South African sugar operations were forced to shut under emergency-type conditions and remained shut for between six and eight days. Incidents of arson resulted in some 1 700 hectares of farmland under sugarcane being set alight. Substantial volumes of sugarcane that had been subjected to arson were required to be harvested and transported to the sugar mills. As a result, a considerable time elapsed before the sugarcane was crushed. The delay caused a number of processing inefficiencies which, together with startup challenges after the unplanned stoppage, caused disruptions for the sugar mills and negatively affected operational performance.
In total, production capacity equivalent to c.34 500 tons of sugar was lost. The financial impact of lost production due to the riots is estimated at c. R158 million, and insurance claims are being progressed.
Furthermore, a third-party warehouse containing the Group's prepack sugar stock was looted during the unrest resulting in the loss of c.2 670 tons of sugar, which was readily available for sale. Consequently, the third party has been invoiced for the recovery thereof. The estimated value is R38 million and an interim payment of R12 million was received in November 2021 with the balance remaining outstanding.
The riots caused extensive damage to third-party properties in and around Tongaat Hulett's development precincts, including Cornubia and Bridge City. As a result, the Group has experienced delays in concluding transactions that were under negotiation, as customers reassessed their investment decisions. Ultimately, several transactions that were in progress have been cancelled.
The impact of the social unrest and riots, together with other operational challenges, placed further pressure on the Group's liquidity in South Africa and necessitated the renegotiation of certain terms of the debt package agreed on 12 July 2021. Further detail is provided in the "Debt and cash flow" section below.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Tongaat-Hulett Limited published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 05:21:02 UTC.