    TON   ZAE000096541

TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED

(TON)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Tongaat Hulett : Interim results presentation for the six months ended 30 September 2021

12/09/2021 | 12:22am EST
INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

2

WELCOME

01

02

03

04

#TOGETHER REIMAGINING A SWEET TOMORROW

OPERATIONAL REVIEW

Gavin Hudson

FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DEBT POSITION

Rob Aitken

STRATEGIC UPDATE AND OUTLOOK

Gavin Hudson, Dave Howells, Aiden Mhere,

Lukas Van Deventer and Dan Marokane

RIGHTS OFFER

Gavin Hudson and Rob Aitken

05 Q & A

Gavin Hudson and Rob Aitken

WE ACKNOWLEDGE AND VALUE YOUR ONGOING SUPPORT

Employees

Growers, customers

and suppliers

The board

Government and

communities

Shareholders

Lenders

4

OPERATIONAL REVIEW

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tongaat-Hulett Limited published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 05:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 918 M 949 M 949 M
Net income 2021 2 419 M 154 M 154 M
Net Debt 2021 6 962 M 443 M 443 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 784 M 50,0 M 49,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 23 347
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED
Technical analysis trends TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Gavin Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert David Aitken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Louis Leon von Zeuner Chairman
Andile Hesperus Sangqu Independent Non-Executive Director
Linda de Beer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED-40.51%50
NESTLÉ S.A.16.79%361 788
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.03%85 665
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-41.27%53 863
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-0.43%42 242
GENERAL MILLS, INC.9.81%39 110