Tongaat Hulett : #NotOnMyWatch

Our Tip-off anonymous tool helps stakeholders report any behaviour that goes against our code of ethics. As we create a sweet future for Tongaat Hulett we need to stand up and say no, #NotOnMyWatch to any unethical behaviour across the company. All tip-offs received are anonymous.

A total of 58 reports were received between 1 April 2021 and 15 October 2021. During the same period in 2020, 31 tip-off reports were received.

Each report is investigated. Over those seven months, 25 people were dismissed and/or charged as a result of information received via tip-offs. The status of the various tip-offs received between 1 April 2021 and 15 October 2021 are as follows:

58 Total tip-offs received and investigated

19 still being investigated

25 employees dismissed/charged

26 substantiated (proven)

13 closed (insufficient evidence)

Tongaat Hulett has invested in additional resources and highly skilled individuals to ensure that we can investigate all issues effectively and fairly. Unethical behaviour will not be tolerated - #NotOnMyWatch. Use the Tip-offs line to see change and action!

Here's how you can contact Tip-offs anonymous:

Email: Tongaat@tip-offs.com Website: www.tip-offs.com

You can find additional Tip-offs contact details here