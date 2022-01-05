Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Tongaat Hulett Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TON   ZAE000096541

TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED

(TON)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 01/04
5.95 ZAR   +6.06%
07:08aTONGAAT HULETT : #NotOnMyWatch
PU
202115-12-2021 &NDASH; CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS : Proposed Equity Raise and Magister Transaction
PU
2021South African rand drops almost 2% as manufacturing slumps
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tongaat Hulett : #NotOnMyWatch

01/05/2022 | 07:08am EST
Home / News releases / #NotOnMyWatch
#NotOnMyWatch 5 Jan 2022

Our Tip-off anonymous tool helps stakeholders report any behaviour that goes against our code of ethics. As we create a sweet future for Tongaat Hulett we need to stand up and say no, #NotOnMyWatch to any unethical behaviour across the company. All tip-offs received are anonymous.

A total of 58 reports were received between 1 April 2021 and 15 October 2021. During the same period in 2020, 31 tip-off reports were received.

Each report is investigated. Over those seven months, 25 people were dismissed and/or charged as a result of information received via tip-offs. The status of the various tip-offs received between 1 April 2021 and 15 October 2021 are as follows:

  • 58 Total tip-offs received and investigated
  • 19 still being investigated
  • 25 employees dismissed/charged
  • 26 substantiated (proven)
  • 13 closed (insufficient evidence)

Tongaat Hulett has invested in additional resources and highly skilled individuals to ensure that we can investigate all issues effectively and fairly. Unethical behaviour will not be tolerated - #NotOnMyWatch. Use the Tip-offs line to see change and action!

Here's how you can contact Tip-offs anonymous:

Email: Tongaat@tip-offs.com Website: www.tip-offs.com

You can find additional Tip-offs contact details here

Disclaimer

Tongaat-Hulett Limited published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 12:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
