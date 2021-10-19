Log in
    TON   ZAE000096541

TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED

(TON)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/18
6.8 ZAR   +2.26%
Tongaat Hulett : PHISHING SCAM ALERT

10/19/2021 | 10:21am EDT
PHISHING SCAM ALERT 19 Oct 2021

It has come to our attention that there is a scam, imitating a Huletts® competition, that has been circulating on WhatsApp. The competition falsely states that as part of our 129th anniversary, participants who answer a questionnaire could stand a chance to win R4000.00.

This is a phishing scam where fraudsters aim to access your personal information.

We are alerting our customers through our various Huletts® social media platforms as well as on our Huletts website.

Please be aware that all our competitions are advertised on our Huletts® website and/or our social media platforms and NEVER as a shared link on WhatsApp. Online competitions will always be hosted on our website, www.hulettssugar.co.za.

Our competitions always have terms and conditions which can also be found on the website. We will never ask our competition participants for payment in order to win a prize nor do we request your banking details.

If you have received a WhatsApp message of this nature, please delete it and notify those sharing it with you that it is fake.

Disclaimer

Tongaat-Hulett Limited published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 14:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 918 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
Net income 2021 2 419 M 166 M 166 M
Net Debt 2021 6 962 M 477 M 477 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 919 M 62,6 M 62,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 23 347
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tongaat Hulett Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Gavin Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert David Aitken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Louis Leon von Zeuner Chairman
Andile Hesperus Sangqu Independent Non-Executive Director
Linda de Beer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED-30.26%63
NESTLÉ S.A.10.30%342 482
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.19%83 520
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-42.01%52 963
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.41%45 119
DANONE6.64%43 297