Tongaat Hulett : PHISHING SCAM ALERT

Home / News releases / PHISHING SCAM ALERT

It has come to our attention that there is a scam, imitating a Huletts® competition, that has been circulating on WhatsApp. The competition falsely states that as part of our 129th anniversary, participants who answer a questionnaire could stand a chance to win R4000.00.

This is a phishing scam where fraudsters aim to access your personal information.

We are alerting our customers through our various Huletts® social media platforms as well as on our Huletts website.

Please be aware that all our competitions are advertised on our Huletts® website and/or our social media platforms and NEVER as a shared link on WhatsApp. Online competitions will always be hosted on our website, www.hulettssugar.co.za.

Our competitions always have terms and conditions which can also be found on the website. We will never ask our competition participants for payment in order to win a prize nor do we request your banking details.

If you have received a WhatsApp message of this nature, please delete it and notify those sharing it with you that it is fake.