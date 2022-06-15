Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Tongaat Hulett Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TON   ZAE000096541

TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED

(TON)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
2.630 ZAR   -1.50%
09:43aTONGAAT HULETT : Update on debt negotiations and delay to publication of results
PU
09:33aTONGAAT HULETT : Delay in release of provisional annual financial results for the financial year ended 31 March 2022
PU
06/10TONGAAT HULETT : Update on trp process and proposed recapitalisation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tongaat Hulett : UPDATE ON DEBT NEGOTIATIONS AND DELAY TO PUBLICATION OF RESULTS

06/15/2022 | 09:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Home / News releases / UPDATE ON DEBT NEGOTIATIONS AND DELAY TO PUBLICATION OF RESULTS
UPDATE ON DEBT NEGOTIATIONS AND DELAY TO PUBLICATION OF RESULTS 15 Jun 2022

Tongaat Hulett continues work to find a sustainable financing solution for the Tongaat Hulett group. The Company continues to enjoy support from various stakeholders who recognise the critical social impact that Tongaat Hulett has in South Africa and across the SADC region.

As a key element of this restructuring, Tongaat had hoped to implement a rights offer in the first half of 2022. The delays arising from the action brought by the Artemis consortium before the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) and various competition authority approvals have shifted the timelines for completion of this process significantly.

The lender group remains supportive of Tongaat Hulett and the Company is currently engaging with them and other parties to provide liquidity which will provide us with additional time as we work to progress a comprehensive restructuring solution.

Despite our best efforts to meet the stipulated deadlines, Tongaat today advised its shareholders that the process to provide short-term liquidity is going to extend beyond 30 June 2022. As a result, Tongaat will not be able to release its financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 by 30 June 2022 as required by the JSE.

It is important to note that the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 are not delayed due to any financial irregularities.

Tongaat remains committed to a recapitalisation and remains firmly of the view that a capital raise is a better alternative to strategic asset disposals, particularly an accelerated disposal programme which is unlikely to realise full value for the assets.

"The recapitalisation process remains a critical focus for the Board and management team, as it will help protect more than half a million livelihoods across South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Botswana. We remain committed to continuing this process and while we are making every effort to accelerate this, it is a complex and time-consuming process. I am pleased to say it is also one where we enjoy the support of our key stakeholders across all the countries we operate in," said Gavin Hudson, CEO of Tongaat Hulett.

THL is still party to an agreement with Magister which provides that THL will proceed with a rights offer partially underwritten by Magister. The agreement is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent by 30 June 2022. If those conditions precedent are fulfilled on a timely basis, then the agreement will be implemented. If they are not, then the agreement will not proceed.

Shareholders will be updated on further developments as and when they arise.

Disclaimer

Tongaat-Hulett Limited published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 13:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED
09:43aTONGAAT HULETT : Update on debt negotiations and delay to publication of results
PU
09:33aTONGAAT HULETT : Delay in release of provisional annual financial results for the financia..
PU
06/10TONGAAT HULETT : Update on trp process and proposed recapitalisation
PU
06/10TONGAAT HULETT : Update on TRP process and proposed recapitalisation
PU
06/06TONGAAT HULETT : OUTCOME OF AN INVESTIGATION BY THE TAKEOVER REGULATION PANEL (“THE ..
PU
06/03TONGAAT HULETT : Outcome of an investigation by the Takeover Regulation Panel ("the TRP")
PU
05/31TONGAAT HULETT : Further Cautionary Announcement
PU
05/23TONGAAT HULETT : Thl board chairman to step down, interim chairman appointed
PU
05/19Tongaat Hulett Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
05/12Tongaat Hulett suspends Zimbabwe sugar cane pre-payments over lending freeze
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 918 M 929 M 929 M
Net income 2021 2 419 M 151 M 151 M
Net Debt 2021 6 962 M 434 M 434 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 355 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 23 347
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tongaat Hulett Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Gavin Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert David Aitken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Louis Leon von Zeuner Chairman
Andile Hesperus Sangqu Independent Non-Executive Director
Linda de Beer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED-53.94%22
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.77%299 804
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.72%80 918
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY21.33%46 519
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY0.67%44 237
THE HERSHEY COMPANY8.58%42 517