Tongaat Hulett suspends Zimbabwe sugar cane pre-payments over lending freeze

May 12 (Reuters) - South African sugar producer Tongaat
Hulett Ltd's Zimbabwean subsidiaries have suspended
advance payments for cane deliveries after the Harare
authorities told banks to stop lending, the company said on
Thursday, exposing farmers to possible cashflow problems.
Tongaat Hulett's two Zimbabwe subsidiaries, the
50.3%-controlled Hippo Valley Estates Ltd and the
wholly-owned Triangle Limited operate the only sugar mills in
the country, with private growers - mostly smallholder farmers -
contributing about 40% of the total sugar cane milled.
Tongaat Hulett group spokesperson Virginia Horsley told
Reuters that, although farmers were due full payment for their
sugar cane only after the processed sugar is sold, the company
has made advance payments to growers to help provide them with
working capital.
"Tongaat Hulett has traditionally agreed to utilise its
borrowing facilities with banks to advance payments to farmers,
on a cost recovery basis," Horsley said.
"Tongaat Hulett is only able to advance these payments if it
is able to access lending facilities and following the recent
monetary measures announced, farmers were notified that advances
would be suspended."
Zimbabwe's government on Saturday ordered the suspension of
all bank lending with immediate effect, saying the aim was to
stop speculation against the Zimbabwean dollar, which has been
rapidly devalued on a thriving black market.
Analysts and business organisations have said the
government's lending freeze could worsen the country's economic
crisis.
On Thursday, the country's leading dairy processor,
Dairibord Holdings Ltd, said it had cancelled a
scheduled dividend payment to conserve cash.
"The changes in the financial operating environment and
resultant uncertainty have significantly disrupted the credit
markets," Dairibord said in a notice posted on the Zimbabwe
Stock Exchange website.
"This caused the company to revise the announced dividend
position supported with the need to preserve working capital for
the company."
