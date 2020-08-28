Tongcheng Elong : RE-DESIGNATION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tongcheng-Elong Holdings Limited

同 程 藝 龍 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0780)

RE-DESIGNATION OF CHIEF MARKETING

OFFICER TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

The board of directors (the "Board") of Tongcheng-Elong Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from August 28, 2020, Mr. Wang Qiang ("Mr. Wang") has been redesignated to Chief Operating Officer from the post of Chief Marketing Officer.

The Board announces that with effect from August 28, 2020, Mr. Wang has been re-designated to Chief Operating Officer of the Company from the post of Chief Marketing Officer due to internal adjustment of personnel responsibilities of the Company, its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities (collectively, the "Group"). Mr. Wang will be responsible for the operations management of the Group.

The biographical details of Mr. Wang are as follows:

Mr. Wang Qiang (王強), aged 40, currently the Chief Operating Officer, served as the Chief Marketing Officer of the Group from March 2018 to August 2020, and was responsible for the implementation of our business strategies on marketing. From May 2016 to March 2018, Mr. Wang served as the chief marketing officer of Tongcheng Network Technology Limited ("Tongcheng Network"), and was responsible for its promotion and business development. From February 2012 to May 2016, Mr. Wang consecutively served as a programmer, senior manager, deputy principal and principal in the wireless business department of Tongcheng Network.

Mr. Wang received a diploma in applied computer science from Nanjing University of Finance and Economics (南京財經大學) (previously known as Nanjing Economics Academy (南京經濟學院)) in the PRC in 2002.

Mr. Wang currently holds the following positions in the subsidiaries of the Group: the supervisor of Tongcheng Network, the director of eLong Net Information Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen JL-Tour International Travel Service Co., Ltd., the executive director and general manager of Tianjin Elong E-dragon Interactive Technology Co., Ltd., Tianjin E-dragon Interactive International Travel Agency Co., Ltd., and E-dragon (Tianjin) Technology Co., Ltd.

Mr. Wang has confirmed that he does not have any disagreement with the Board and that there are no matters relating to his re-designation which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.