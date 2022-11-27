Transcript : Tongdao Liepin Group, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 27, 2022

Financials CNY USD Sales 2022 3 022 M 421 M 421 M Net income 2022 218 M 30,4 M 30,4 M Net cash 2022 416 M 57,9 M 57,9 M P/E ratio 2022 18,5x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 3 719 M 519 M 519 M EV / Sales 2022 1,09x EV / Sales 2023 0,74x Nbr of Employees 5 238 Free-Float 48,4% Chart TONGDAO LIEPIN GROUP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TONGDAO LIEPIN GROUP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 7 Last Close Price 7,09 CNY Average target price 10,21 CNY Spread / Average Target 44,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Kebin Dai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Ge Tian Chief Financial Officer Xing Chen Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer Ya Ming Ye Independent Non-executive Director Xi Meng Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TONGDAO LIEPIN GROUP -59.19% 519 SEEK LIMITED -34.47% 5 129 VISIONAL, INC. 2.47% 2 750 ZIPRECRUITER, INC. -31.03% 1 895 DIP CORPORATION 2.68% 1 615 MEDLEY, INC. 72.85% 944