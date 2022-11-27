Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Tongdao Liepin Group
News
Summary
6100
KYG8919T1022
TONGDAO LIEPIN GROUP
(6100)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange -
03:08 2022-11-25 am EST
7.730
HKD
+0.52%
11/25
Tongdao Liepin Group Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/21
Jefferies Adjusts Tongdao Liepin's Price Target to HK$12 From HK$15, Keeps at Buy
MT
09/15
Tongdao Liepin Group Announces Board Changes
CI
Transcript : Tongdao Liepin Group, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 27, 2022
11/27/2022 | 06:00am EST
Good day, and welcome to the Tongdao Liepin Group 2022 Third Quarter Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Xueni Wang....
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about TONGDAO LIEPIN GROUP
11/25
Tongdao Liepin Group Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
11/21
Jefferies Adjusts Tongdao Liepin's Price Target to HK$12 From HK$15, Keeps at Buy
MT
09/15
Tongdao Liepin Group Announces Board Changes
CI
08/23
UBS Adjusts Tongdao Liepin's Price Target to HK$19 From HK$21, Keeps at Buy
MT
08/21
Transcript : Tongdao Liepin Group, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 21, 2022
CI
08/19
Tongdao Liepin Group Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/17
Tongdao Liepin Group Announces Management Changes
CI
06/01
UBS Adjusts Tongdao Liepin's Price Target to HK$21 From HK$23 Keeps at Buy
MT
05/29
Transcript : Tongdao Liepin Group, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 29, 2022
CI
05/27
Tongdao Liepin Group Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TONGDAO LIEPIN GROUP
11/21
Jefferies Adjusts Tongdao Liepin's Price Target to HK$12 From HK$15, Keeps at Buy
MT
08/23
UBS Adjusts Tongdao Liepin's Price Target to HK$19 From HK$21, Keeps at Buy
MT
06/01
UBS Adjusts Tongdao Liepin's Price Target to HK$21 From HK$23 Keeps at Buy
MT
More recommendations
Financials
CNY
USD
Sales 2022
3 022 M
421 M
421 M
Net income 2022
218 M
30,4 M
30,4 M
Net cash 2022
416 M
57,9 M
57,9 M
P/E ratio 2022
18,5x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
3 719 M
519 M
519 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,09x
EV / Sales 2023
0,74x
Nbr of Employees
5 238
Free-Float
48,4%
More Financials
Chart TONGDAO LIEPIN GROUP
Technical analysis trends TONGDAO LIEPIN GROUP
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
7,09 CNY
Average target price
10,21 CNY
Spread / Average Target
44,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kebin Dai
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ge Tian
Chief Financial Officer
Xing Chen
Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Ya Ming Ye
Independent Non-executive Director
Xi Meng Zhang
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TONGDAO LIEPIN GROUP
-59.19%
519
SEEK LIMITED
-34.47%
5 129
VISIONAL, INC.
2.47%
2 750
ZIPRECRUITER, INC.
-31.03%
1 895
DIP CORPORATION
2.68%
1 615
MEDLEY, INC.
72.85%
944
More Results
