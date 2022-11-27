Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tongdao Liepin Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6100   KYG8919T1022

TONGDAO LIEPIN GROUP

(6100)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-11-25 am EST
7.730 HKD   +0.52%
11/25Tongdao Liepin Group Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/21Jefferies Adjusts Tongdao Liepin's Price Target to HK$12 From HK$15, Keeps at Buy
MT
09/15Tongdao Liepin Group Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : Tongdao Liepin Group, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 27, 2022

11/27/2022 | 06:00am EST
Good day, and welcome to the Tongdao Liepin Group 2022 Third Quarter Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Xueni Wang....


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about TONGDAO LIEPIN GROUP
11/25Tongdao Liepin Group Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
11/21Jefferies Adjusts Tongdao Liepin's Price Target to HK$12 From HK$15, Keeps at Buy
MT
09/15Tongdao Liepin Group Announces Board Changes
CI
08/23UBS Adjusts Tongdao Liepin's Price Target to HK$19 From HK$21, Keeps at Buy
MT
08/21Transcript : Tongdao Liepin Group, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 21, 2022
CI
08/19Tongdao Liepin Group Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/17Tongdao Liepin Group Announces Management Changes
CI
06/01UBS Adjusts Tongdao Liepin's Price Target to HK$21 From HK$23 Keeps at Buy
MT
05/29Transcript : Tongdao Liepin Group, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 29, 2022
CI
05/27Tongdao Liepin Group Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on TONGDAO LIEPIN GROUP
Financials
Sales 2022 3 022 M 421 M 421 M
Net income 2022 218 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
Net cash 2022 416 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 719 M 519 M 519 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 238
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart TONGDAO LIEPIN GROUP
Duration : Period :
Tongdao Liepin Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TONGDAO LIEPIN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,09 CNY
Average target price 10,21 CNY
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kebin Dai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ge Tian Chief Financial Officer
Xing Chen Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Ya Ming Ye Independent Non-executive Director
Xi Meng Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TONGDAO LIEPIN GROUP-59.19%519
SEEK LIMITED-34.47%5 129
VISIONAL, INC.2.47%2 750
ZIPRECRUITER, INC.-31.03%1 895
DIP CORPORATION2.68%1 615
MEDLEY, INC.72.85%944