Tongdao Liepin Group
Equities
6100
KYG8919T1022
Employment Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|6.750 HKD
|+0.45%
|+5.97%
|-26.47%
|Nov. 24
|Tongdao Liepin Group Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Oct. 18
|Tongdao Liepin Group Subscribes for $50 Million Wealth Management Product; Shares Fall 4%
|MT
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good day, and welcome to the Tongdao Liepin Group 2023 Q3 Earnings...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Tongdao Liepin Group, formerly Wise Talent Information Technology Co Ltd, is a China-based principally engaged in the provision of a variety of talent acquisition services to individual, businesses and headhunters. The Company delivers talent services to individual users mainly through its Website, liepin.com, its mobile application, Liepin Tongdao, and its branded WeChat official account. The Company provides free basic services and paid value-added services. Its free basic services include professional profile, personalized job and headhunter recommendation, as well as social network and career content services. Its paid value-added services include premium membership subscription and Curriculum Vitae (CV) advisory services.
SectorEmployment Services
Calendar
2023-11-26 - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
6.192CNY
Average target price
9.057CNY
Spread / Average Target
+46.28%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-26.47%
|449 M $
|-11.83%
|7 715 M $
|-7.00%
|2 122 M $
|-22.05%
|1 265 M $
|-13.72%
|1 207 M $
|+16.79%
|991 M $
|-2.27%
|647 M $
|+1.46%
|218 M $
|+24.80%
|209 M $
|-18.13%
|129 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Tongdao Liepin Group - Hong Kong Stock Exchange
- News Tongdao Liepin Group
- Transcript : Tongdao Liepin Group, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 26, 2023