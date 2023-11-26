Tongdao Liepin Group, formerly Wise Talent Information Technology Co Ltd, is a China-based principally engaged in the provision of a variety of talent acquisition services to individual, businesses and headhunters. The Company delivers talent services to individual users mainly through its Website, liepin.com, its mobile application, Liepin Tongdao, and its branded WeChat official account. The Company provides free basic services and paid value-added services. Its free basic services include professional profile, personalized job and headhunter recommendation, as well as social network and career content services. Its paid value-added services include premium membership subscription and Curriculum Vitae (CV) advisory services.

Sector Employment Services