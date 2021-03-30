Tongfang Kontafarma : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1312)

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

This announcement is made by Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company was informed that Chongqing Kangle Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.* (重慶康樂製藥有限公司) (''Chongqing Kangle''), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, received a court summons* (傳票) attaching a statement of civil claim* (民事起訴狀) (the ''Legal Proceedings'') from the Shanghai Xuhui District People's Court* (上海市徐匯區人民法院) in relation to the claim made by Shanghai Haixin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.* (上海海欣醫藥股份有限公司) (the ''Plaintiff'') against Chongqing Kangle as defendant for the alleged non-performance of a cooperation agreement on project for Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate* (硫酸羥氯喹項目合 作協議) signed on 19 May 2011 between Chongqing Kangle and the Plaintiff (the ''Cooperation Agreement''). The Plaintiff seeks for court order to terminate the Cooperation Agreement, and claims against Chongqing Kangle for the damages in the amount of RMB49,000,000, and the costs incurred in connection with the Legal Proceedings.

The Company is currently seeking legal advice in relation to the Legal Proceedings and intends to vigorously defend the Plaintiff's claims. The Company will make further announcement(s) to keep its shareholders and investors informed of any material development of the Legal Proceedings as and when appropriate.