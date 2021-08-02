Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tongguan Gold Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    340   BMG2119G1197

TONGGUAN GOLD GROUP LIMITED

(340)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tongguan Gold : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JUL 2021

08/02/2021 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Tongguan Gold Group Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 04:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TONGGUAN GOLD GROUP LIMITED
12:12aTONGGUAN GOLD : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for t..
PU
05/14TONGGUAN GOLD : Discloseable transaction provision of guarantees
PU
03/25Tongguan Gold's Attributable Loss Shrinks in 2020; Shares Soar 3%
MT
03/24TONGGUAN GOLD : Announcement of final results for the year ended 31 december 202..
PU
03/24Tongguan Gold Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
2020Tongguan Gold Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended ..
CI
2020Tongguan Gold Group Limited Announces Retirement of Ngai Sai Chuen as Indepen..
CI
2020Tongguan Gold Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
2019TONGGUAN GOLD : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for t..
PU
2019TONGGUAN GOLD : Resignation of a director and change of members of remuneration ..
PU
More news
Chart TONGGUAN GOLD GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tongguan Gold Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Kwok Kuen Yeung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Wo Leung Chairman
Kang Nam Chu Independent Non-Executive Director
Xu Shu Liang Independent Non-Executive Directors
Xing Zhi Shi Executive Director