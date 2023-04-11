Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Tongkun Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601233   CNE1000012X7

TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.

(601233)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-09
14.29 CNY   -0.14%
03:37aChina chemical groups seek Beijing nod for $10 billion Indonesia refinery -sources
RE
03/28Tongkun Group Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire a 65% stake in Guangxi Tongkun Petrochemical Co., Ltd. from Tongkun Holding Group Co., Ltd for approximately CNY 210 million.
CI
03/18Tranche Update on Tongkun Group Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 19, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China chemical groups seek Beijing nod for $10 billion Indonesia refinery -sources

04/11/2023 | 03:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA (Reuters) - Two Chinese polyester fibre makers are seeking Beijing's approval to build a $10 billion refinery and petrochemical complex in Indonesia, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The move comes as China ramps up talks on mega investments in Southeast Asia as part of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative, and as Beijing limits approvals for new domestic refineries to cut carbon emissions and a fuel supply overhang.

East China-based Tongkun Group and Xinfengming Group are planning a refinery-petrochemical complex in North Kalimantan province on Borneo Island, three sources said, to produce feedstocks for chemical fiber.

Led by Tongkun, the proposed petrochemical complex would include a 200,000 barrels-per-day refinery and an 800,000 tonne per year ethylene unit, which could be expanded in the future, said two of the sources.

The project would be part of a planned industrial park in North Kalimantan where companies broke ground on a $2.6 billion hydropower project last month to attract aluminium, battery and electric vehicle manufacturers.

Tongkun has begun feasibility studies for the project, which would partly make paraxylene for its growing production of purified terephthalic acid (PTA) in China, a feedstock for polyester fibre, two sources said.

It is also seeking approval from China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), they said.

A Tongkun investor relations official said the Indonesia refinery project is at an early planning stage but declined further comment. A Xinfengming investor relations official declined to comment.

The NDRC did not respond to a request for comment.

In November, top executives of the two Chinese companies briefed Indonesian President Joko Widodo on their investment plans in North Kalimantan on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, according to a post dated Nov. 18 on Tongkun's official WeChat account that gave few details. 

Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesia's minister of maritime and investment affairs, met last week in Beijing with NDRC chairman Zheng Shanjie and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, both newly appointed in March, discussing Chinese investment in Indonesia.

Without mentioning specific projects, Luhut said Jakarta hoped for more Chinese participation in building the country's new capital and the North Kalimantan industrial park and investing in renewables and new energy vehicles, Chinese state media reported.

His office did not respond to Reuters' questions about the refinery project.

POTENTIAL HURDLES

The project could face Beijing's scrutiny on outbound investments as China has imposed a general cap on capital outflows since 2018, two sources said, without elaborating.

The two Chinese firms, with no previous overseas projects, are venturing into a country where refinery plans by oil producers Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iran have failed to pan out.

Indonesia's state-owned Pertamina has said it was unable to agree on projects with some of those partners, while the Bontang refinery project that Iran was interested in, was put on hold by the Indonesian government.

While Chinese state oil giants Sinopec and PetroChina own refineries in Saudi Arabia and Singapore, Tongkun and Xinfengming are among the few non-state-owned Chinese companies expanding globally into refining looking to produce their own feedstocks for polyester.

Another privately-owned Chinese polyester maker, Hengyi Petrochemicals, started operating a similar complex in Brunei in 2019, with plans to spend $13.6 billion for an expansion.

Last week, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of neighbouring Malaysia said China pledged $39 billion in investment in his country, including from automaker Geely and chemical group Rongsheng Petrochemicals.

($1 = 6.8787 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Bernadette Christina in Jakarta; Additional reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Sonali Paul)

By Chen Aizhu and Bernadette Christina


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.71% 84.79 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.02% 5961.01 Real-time Quote.7.22%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 2.51% 4.91 Delayed Quote.34.17%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.02% 146.7541 Real-time Quote.-2.19%
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD. -0.14% 14.29 End-of-day quote.-1.11%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.8884 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
WTI 0.77% 80.456 Delayed Quote.0.38%
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD. 3.11% 11.28 End-of-day quote.3.68%
All news about TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.
03:37aChina chemical groups seek Beijing nod for $10 billion Indonesia refinery -sources
RE
03/28Tongkun Group Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire a 65% stake in Guangxi Tongkun Petrochemical ..
CI
03/18Tranche Update on Tongkun Group Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 19, ..
CI
03/17Tongkun Group Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 19, 2022 has expired with 3..
CI
02/16Tongkun Group Co., Ltd. entered into an agreement to acquire Tongkun (Hong Kong) Invest..
CI
01/04Tranche Update on Tongkun Group Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 19, ..
CI
2022Tongkun Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30..
CI
2022Tranche Update on Tongkun Group Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 19, ..
CI
2022Tongkun Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Tranche Update on Tongkun Group Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 19, ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 63 743 M 9 264 M 9 264 M
Net income 2022 1 616 M 235 M 235 M
Net Debt 2022 16 243 M 2 361 M 2 361 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 0,40%
Capitalization 33 958 M 4 935 M 4 935 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 25 100
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tongkun Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 14,29 CNY
Average target price 15,98 CNY
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Xiang Xu President & Director
Miao Qi Fei Chief Financial Officer
Shi Liang Chen Chairman
Chang Song Shen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kai Jun Shen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.-1.11%4 935
SINOMA SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.12.18%5 863
HUAFON CHEMICAL CO., LTD.8.24%5 308
SINOFIBERS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.7.16%3 365
ALPEK, S.A.B. DE C.V.-28.16%2 297
LENZING AG17.34%1 852
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer