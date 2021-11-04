Log in
    4526   TW0004526009

TONGTAI MACHINE & TOOL CO., LTD.

(4526)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The consolidated financial report for the third quarter of 2021 has been approved by the board of directors.

11/04/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TONGTAI MACHINE & TOOL CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/04 Time of announcement 17:16:05
Subject 
 The consolidated financial report for the third
quarter of 2021 has been approved by the board of
directors.
Date of events 2021/11/04 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/04
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/02
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,239,036
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,431,275
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):207,230
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):167,841
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):119,923
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):147,034
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.58
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):16,361,354
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):10,776,254
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):5,049,565
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Tong-Tai Machine & Tool Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TONGTAI MACHINE & TOOL CO., LTD.
05:32aThe consolidated financial report for the third quarter of 2021 has been approved by th..
PU
10/03TONGTAI MACHINE & TOOL : won the Dingge Award
PU
09/11TONGTAI MACHINE & TOOL : TTGroup August 2021 Revenue Report
PU
08/12Tongtai Machine & Tool Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
06/21TONGTAI MACHINE & TOOL : TTGroup May 2021 Revenue Report
PU
05/19TONGTAI (TWSE : 4526) 2020 Q4 BOD Press Release
PU
05/12Tongtai Machine & Tool Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
05/11TONGTAI MACHINE & TOOL : TTGroup April 2021 Revenue Report
PU
05/06Tongtai Machine & Tool Co., Ltd. Appoints Tzu-Yun Ho as Accounting and Financial Office..
CI
05/06Tongtai Machine & Tool Co., Ltd. Announces Important Personnel Appointment, Effective J..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 779 M 279 M 279 M
Net income 2020 -347 M -12,4 M -12,4 M
Net Debt 2020 4 803 M 172 M 172 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 090 M 147 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,2%
Technical analysis trends TONGTAI MACHINE & TOOL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jui Hsiung Yen Chairman & General Manager
Chien Hung Cheng Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Po Han Wang Independent Director
Ming To Yue Independent Director
Xin Fan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TONGTAI MACHINE & TOOL CO., LTD.0.31%147
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO., LTD-9.36%3 566
KENNAMETAL INC.5.30%3 453
SHENZHEN YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD5.39%3 197
BYSTRONIC AG16.36%2 863
DMG MORI CO., LTD.24.98%2 145