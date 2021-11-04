The consolidated financial report for the third quarter of 2021 has been approved by the board of directors.
11/04/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Provided by: TONGTAI MACHINE & TOOL CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/04
Time of announcement
17:16:05
Subject
The consolidated financial report for the third
quarter of 2021 has been approved by the board of
directors.
Date of events
2021/11/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2021/11/04
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/02
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,239,036
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,431,275
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):207,230
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):167,841
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):119,923
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):147,034
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.58
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):16,361,354
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):10,776,254
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):5,049,565
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
