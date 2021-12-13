Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Tongtai Machine & Tool Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4526   TW0004526009

TONGTAI MACHINE & TOOL CO., LTD.

(4526)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tongtai Machine & Tool : TTGroup November 2021 Revenue Report

12/13/2021 | 01:06am EST
TTGroup November 2021 Revenue Report

TTGroup has announced its consolidated net revenue of NT$886,373 thousand in November 2021, an increase of 25.81% from October 2021 and an increase of 23.73% from November 2020.

Accumulated consolidated net revenue for January through November 2021 was NT$8,827,097 thousand, an increase of 27% compared to the same period in 2020.

Disclaimer

Tong-Tai Machine & Tool Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 06:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 7 779 M 281 M 281 M
Net income 2020 -347 M -12,5 M -12,5 M
Net Debt 2020 4 803 M 173 M 173 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 447 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jui Hsiung Yen Chairman & General Manager
Chien Hung Cheng Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Po Han Wang Independent Director
Ming To Yue Independent Director
Xin Fan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TONGTAI MACHINE & TOOL CO., LTD.9.06%160
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO., LTD-10.23%3 623
SHENZHEN YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD13.78%3 487
KENNAMETAL INC.0.08%3 043
BYSTRONIC AG21.32%2 965
DMG MORI CO., LTD.26.58%2 189