Tongtai Machine & Tool : TTGroup November 2021 Revenue Report
TTGroup has announced its consolidated net revenue of NT$886,373 thousand in November 2021, an increase of 25.81% from October 2021 and an increase of 23.73% from November 2020.
Accumulated consolidated net revenue for January through November 2021 was NT$8,827,097 thousand, an increase of 27% compared to the same period in 2020.
Sales 2020
7 779 M
281 M
281 M
Net income 2020
-347 M
-12,5 M
-12,5 M
Net Debt 2020
4 803 M
173 M
173 M
P/E ratio 2020
-11,8x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
4 447 M
160 M
160 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,94x
EV / Sales 2020
1,14x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
70,2%
Technical analysis trends TONGTAI MACHINE & TOOL CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
