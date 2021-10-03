Tongtai Machine & Tool : won the Dingge Award

Tongtai won the Dingge Award

Honoring to announce that Tongtai won the Dingge Award on Sept. 29th. The Dingge Award is co-hosted by Harvard Business Review and SAP and evaluated by the experts in each industry. With years efforts in R&D and practices, Tongtai got a chance to challenge with the world-class companies and got this award in finally.

The Dingge Award is the honor belongs to all Tongtai staffs. Faces on the future challenge in the parts manufacturing, we would like to be a doctor to the customers. Through the diagnoses of pain points, Tongtai is able to provide the solution to the customers and also guide them into the domain of intelligent manufacturing. Looking forward to the future, Tongtai will have many technical courses for sharing experiences and knowledges to the people who are interesting in. Welcome to contact with us for getting more information. Let us to get growth in betweens.