    4526   TW0004526009

TONGTAI MACHINE & TOOL CO., LTD.

(4526)
Tongtai Machine & Tool : won the Dingge Award

10/03/2021 | 09:48pm EDT
Tongtai won the Dingge Award

Honoring to announce that Tongtai won the Dingge Award on Sept. 29th. The Dingge Award is co-hosted by Harvard Business Review and SAP and evaluated by the experts in each industry. With years efforts in R&D and practices, Tongtai got a chance to challenge with the world-class companies and got this award in finally.

The Dingge Award is the honor belongs to all Tongtai staffs. Faces on the future challenge in the parts manufacturing, we would like to be a doctor to the customers. Through the diagnoses of pain points, Tongtai is able to provide the solution to the customers and also guide them into the domain of intelligent manufacturing. Looking forward to the future, Tongtai will have many technical courses for sharing experiences and knowledges to the people who are interesting in. Welcome to contact with us for getting more information. Let us to get growth in betweens.

Disclaimer

Tong-Tai Machine & Tool Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 01:47:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 7 779 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2020 -347 M -12,5 M -12,5 M
Net Debt 2020 4 803 M 173 M 173 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 103 M 147 M 148 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,2%
Technical analysis trends TONGTAI MACHINE & TOOL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jui Hsiung Yen Chairman & General Manager
Chien Hung Cheng Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Po Han Wang Independent Director
Ming To Yue Independent Director
Xin Fan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TONGTAI MACHINE & TOOL CO., LTD.0.63%147
KENNAMETAL INC.-2.65%2 958
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO., LTD-26.49%2 932
BYSTRONIC AG13.79%2 751
SHENZHEN YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-18.10%2 480
DMG MORI CO., LTD.30.40%2 295