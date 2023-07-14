tonies SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.07.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


 

   
1.Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personcloselyassociated 
a)  Name1Salvia GmbH 
    

 

2.Reasonforthenotification
a)  Position/status2Person closely associated with Helmut Jeggle, member of the Supervisory Board
b)Initial notification/Amendment3 
Initial notification

 

3.Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneerorauctionmonitor
a)  Name4tonies SE
b)LEI5222100DAYRVSS1X9EB98

 

4.Detailsofthetransaction(s):
sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;(ii)eachtypeof transaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshavebeenconducted
a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6Shares
Class A Shares
Identification code7LU2333563281
b)Nature of the transaction8Acquisition
c)Price(s) and volume(s)9Price(s)Volume(s)
4.63EUR10,000 (units)
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11		 
10,000 (units)
4.63 EUR
e)Date of the transaction122023-07-10
f)Place of transaction13Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETR) - XETR

 

4.Detailsofthetransaction(s):
sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;(ii)eachtypeof transaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshavebeenconducted
a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6Shares
Class A Shares
Identification code7LU2333563281
b)Nature of the transaction8Acquisition
c)Price(s) and volume(s)9Price(s)Volume(s)
4.65 EUR7,600 (units)
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11		 
7,600 (units)
4.65 EUR
e)Date of the transaction122023-07-11
f)Place of transaction13Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETR) - XETR

 

4.Detailsofthetransaction(s):
sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;(ii)eachtypeof transaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshavebeenconducted
a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6Shares
Class A Shares
Identification code7LU2333563281
b)Nature of the transaction8Acquisition
c)Price(s) and volume(s)9Price(s)Volume(s)
4.63 EUR5,100 (units)
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11		 
5,100 (units)
4.63 EUR
e)Date of the transaction122023-07-12
f)Place of transaction13Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETR) - XETR

 

4.Detailsofthetransaction(s):
sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;(ii)eachtypeof transaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshavebeenconducted
a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6Shares
Class A Shares
Identification code7LU2333563281
b)Nature of the transaction8Acquisition
c)Price(s) and volume(s)9Price(s)Volume(s)
4.65 EUR4,234 (units)
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11		 
4,234 (units)
4.65 EUR
e)Date of the transaction122023-07-13
f)Place of transaction13Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETR) - XETR

 

Notes

1Fornaturalpersons:thefirstnameandthelastname(s).Forlegalpersons:fullnameincludinglegalformasprovided forintheregisterwhereitisincorporated,ifapplicable.

2Forpersonsdischargingmanagerialresponsibilities:thepositionoccupiedwithintheissuer,emissionallowancesmarketparticipant/auctionplatform/auctioneer/auctionmonitorshouldbeindicated,e.g.CEO, CFO.

Forpersonscloselyassociated:

  • An indication thatthe notification concerns a person closelyassociated witha person

dischargingmanagerialresponsibilities;

  • Nameand position of the relevant person discharging managerialresponsibilities.

3Indicationthatthisisaninitialnotificationoranamendmenttoprior notifications. Incaseof amendment,explaintheerrorthatthisnotificationisamending.

4Fullnameoftheentity

5LegalEntityIdentifiercodeinaccordancewithISO17442LEIcode.

6Indicationasto thenatureoftheinstrument:

  • a share, a debtinstrument, a derivativeor a financialinstrumentlinked to a shareor a debtinstrument;
  • an emission allowance, an auction productbased onan emission allowance or a derivativerelating to an emission allowance.

 

7Instrumentidentificationcode asdefinedunderCommissionDelegated Regulationsupplementing Regulation(EU) No600/2014oftheEuropeanParliamentandoftheCouncilwithregardtoregulatorytechnicalstandardsforthereportingoftransactionstocompetentauthoritiesadoptedunderArticle26ofRegulation(EU)No600/2014.

8Descriptionofthetransactiontypeusing,whereapplicable,thetypeoftransactionidentifiedinArticle10oftheCommissionDelegatedRegulation(EU)2016/522adoptedunderArticle19(14)ofRegulation(EU)No596/2014oraspecificexamplesetoutinArticle19(7)ofRegulation(EU)No596/2014.

PursuanttoArticle19(6)(e)ofRegulation(EU)No596/2014, itshallbeindicatedwhetherthe transactionislinkedtotheexerciseofashareoptionprogramme.

9Where more than onetransactionofthe samenature(purchases,sales,lendings,borrows,…)on thesamefinancialinstrumentoremissionallowanceareexecutedonthesamedayandonthesameplaceoftransaction,pricesandvolumesofthesetransactionsshallbereportedinthisfield, inatwo columnsformaspresentedabove, insertingasmanylinesasneeded.

Usingthedatastandardsforpriceandquantity,includingwhereapplicablethepricecurrencyandthequantitycurrency,asdefinedunderCommissionDelegatedRegulationsupplementingRegulation(EU)No600/2014oftheEuropeanParliamentandoftheCouncilwithregardtoregulatorytechnicalstandardsforthereportingoftransactionstocompetentauthoritiesadoptedunderArticle26ofRegulation(EU)No600/2014.

 

10Thevolumesofmultipletransactionsareaggregatedwhenthesetransactions:

  • relate to the samefinancialinstrument or emission allowance;
  • areof the samenature;
  • areexecuted on the sameday;and
  • areexecuted on the sameplace of transaction.

Usingthedatastandardforquantity,includingwhereapplicablethequantitycurrency,asdefinedunderCommissionDelegatedRegulation supplementing Regulation (EU)No600/2014 of the EuropeanParliamentandoftheCouncilwithregard toregulatorytechnicalstandardsforthereportingoftransactionsto competentauthoritiesadoptedunder

Article26ofRegulation(EU)No600/2014.

11Priceinformation:

  • In case of a single transaction,the price of the single transaction;
  • In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated:the weighted average price of

theaggregatedtransactions.

Usingthedatastandardforprice,includingwhereapplicablethepricecurrency,asdefinedunderCommissionDelegatedRegulation supplementing Regulation (EU)No600/2014 of the EuropeanParliamentandoftheCouncilwithregard toregulatorytechnicalstandardsforthereportingoftransactionstocompetentauthoritiesadoptedunderArticle26ofRegulation(EU)No600/2014.

12Dateoftheparticulardayofexecutionofthenotifiedtransaction.UsingtheISO 8601dateformat:YYYY-MM-DD;UTCtime.

 

13NameandcodetoidentifytheMiFIDtradingvenue,thesystematicinternaliserortheorganisedtradingplatformoutsideoftheUnionwherethetransactionwasexecutedasdefinedunderCommissionDelegatedRegulationsupplementingRegulation(EU)No600/2014oftheEuropeanParliamentandoftheCouncilwithregardtoregulatory

technicalstandardsforthereportingoftransactionstocompetentauthoritiesadoptedunderArticle26ofRegulation(EU)No600/2014,orifthetransactionwasnotexecutedonanyoftheabovementionedvenues,pleasemention

‘outside a trading venue’.

 


14.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:tonies SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Germany

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

84687  14.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1680693&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp