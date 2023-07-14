Notes
1Fornaturalpersons:thefirstnameandthelastname(s).Forlegalpersons:fullnameincludinglegalformasprovided forintheregisterwhereitisincorporated,ifapplicable.
2Forpersonsdischargingmanagerialresponsibilities:thepositionoccupiedwithintheissuer,emissionallowancesmarketparticipant/auctionplatform/auctioneer/auctionmonitorshouldbeindicated,e.g.CEO, CFO.
Forpersonscloselyassociated:
dischargingmanagerialresponsibilities;
3Indicationthatthisisaninitialnotificationoranamendmenttoprior notifications. Incaseof amendment,explaintheerrorthatthisnotificationisamending.
4Fullnameoftheentity
5LegalEntityIdentifiercodeinaccordancewithISO17442LEIcode.
6Indicationasto thenatureoftheinstrument:
7Instrumentidentificationcode asdefinedunderCommissionDelegated Regulationsupplementing Regulation(EU) No600/2014oftheEuropeanParliamentandoftheCouncilwithregardtoregulatorytechnicalstandardsforthereportingoftransactionstocompetentauthoritiesadoptedunderArticle26ofRegulation(EU)No600/2014.
8Descriptionofthetransactiontypeusing,whereapplicable,thetypeoftransactionidentifiedinArticle10oftheCommissionDelegatedRegulation(EU)2016/522adoptedunderArticle19(14)ofRegulation(EU)No596/2014oraspecificexamplesetoutinArticle19(7)ofRegulation(EU)No596/2014.
PursuanttoArticle19(6)(e)ofRegulation(EU)No596/2014, itshallbeindicatedwhetherthe transactionislinkedtotheexerciseofashareoptionprogramme.
9Where more than onetransactionofthe samenature(purchases,sales,lendings,borrows,…)on thesamefinancialinstrumentoremissionallowanceareexecutedonthesamedayandonthesameplaceoftransaction,pricesandvolumesofthesetransactionsshallbereportedinthisfield, inatwo columnsformaspresentedabove, insertingasmanylinesasneeded.
Usingthedatastandardsforpriceandquantity,includingwhereapplicablethepricecurrencyandthequantitycurrency,asdefinedunderCommissionDelegatedRegulationsupplementingRegulation(EU)No600/2014oftheEuropeanParliamentandoftheCouncilwithregardtoregulatorytechnicalstandardsforthereportingoftransactionstocompetentauthoritiesadoptedunderArticle26ofRegulation(EU)No600/2014.
10Thevolumesofmultipletransactionsareaggregatedwhenthesetransactions:
Usingthedatastandardforquantity,includingwhereapplicablethequantitycurrency,asdefinedunderCommissionDelegatedRegulation supplementing Regulation (EU)No600/2014 of the EuropeanParliamentandoftheCouncilwithregard toregulatorytechnicalstandardsforthereportingoftransactionsto competentauthoritiesadoptedunder
Article26ofRegulation(EU)No600/2014.
11Priceinformation:
theaggregatedtransactions.
Usingthedatastandardforprice,includingwhereapplicablethepricecurrency,asdefinedunderCommissionDelegatedRegulation supplementing Regulation (EU)No600/2014 of the EuropeanParliamentandoftheCouncilwithregard toregulatorytechnicalstandardsforthereportingoftransactionstocompetentauthoritiesadoptedunderArticle26ofRegulation(EU)No600/2014.
12Dateoftheparticulardayofexecutionofthenotifiedtransaction.UsingtheISO 8601dateformat:YYYY-MM-DD;UTCtime.
13NameandcodetoidentifytheMiFIDtradingvenue,thesystematicinternaliserortheorganisedtradingplatformoutsideoftheUnionwherethetransactionwasexecutedasdefinedunderCommissionDelegatedRegulationsupplementingRegulation(EU)No600/2014oftheEuropeanParliamentandoftheCouncilwithregardtoregulatory
technicalstandardsforthereportingoftransactionstocompetentauthoritiesadoptedunderArticle26ofRegulation(EU)No600/2014,orifthetransactionwasnotexecutedonanyoftheabovementionedvenues,pleasemention
‘outside a trading venue’.
Language:
English
Company:
tonies SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Germany
