

tonies SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.07.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personcloselyassociated a) Name1 Salvia GmbH 2. Reasonforthenotification a) Position/status2 Person closely associated with Helmut Jeggle, member of the Supervisory Board b) Initial notification/Amendment3

Initial notification 3. Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneerorauctionmonitor a) Name4 tonies SE b) LEI5 222100DAYRVSS1X9EB98 4. Detailsofthetransaction(s):

sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;(ii)eachtypeof transaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshavebeenconducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 Shares

Class A Shares Identification code7 LU2333563281 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) 4.63EUR 10,000 (units) d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume10

Price11 10,000 (units) 4.63 EUR e) Date of the transaction12 2023-07-10 f) Place of transaction13 Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETR) - XETR 4. Detailsofthetransaction(s):

sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;(ii)eachtypeof transaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshavebeenconducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 Shares

Class A Shares Identification code7 LU2333563281 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) 4.65 EUR 7,600 (units) d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume10

Price11 7,600 (units) 4.65 EUR e) Date of the transaction12 2023-07-11 f) Place of transaction13 Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETR) - XETR 4. Detailsofthetransaction(s):

sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;(ii)eachtypeof transaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshavebeenconducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 Shares

Class A Shares Identification code7 LU2333563281 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) 4.63 EUR 5,100 (units) d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume10

Price11 5,100 (units) 4.63 EUR e) Date of the transaction12 2023-07-12 f) Place of transaction13 Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETR) - XETR 4. Detailsofthetransaction(s):

sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;(ii)eachtypeof transaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshavebeenconducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 Shares

Class A Shares Identification code7 LU2333563281 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) 4.65 EUR 4,234 (units) d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume10

