Jan, you were appointed CFO of tonies in May 2023. You are now presenting your first annual report. What is your conclusion?

JM: 2023 has been a great year for tonies. We didn't just meet our revenue and profitability targets, we exceeded them again, despite challenging global conditions such as high inflation and geopolitical conflicts. In these unpredictable circumstances, companies need much more resilience to execute their plans. The dedication of our team has propelled us forward and solidified our position in the growing category we created. This success is a testament to the hard work of every tonies employee, and these strong results underscore the popularity of ou products around the world. Our accomplishments in 2023 are something we should all be proud of.

What does that mean in numbers?

JM: tonies had a very strong year, with revenue growth in all regions and all product categories. Group revenue increased by + 40 %, or more than 100 million euros compared to the previous year and reached 361 million euros - exceeding our guidance of EUR 354 million for the full year 2023. This performance was strongly driven by North America, where revenue more than doubled compared to 2022 to 140 million euros.