Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Tonies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNIE   LU2333563281

TONIES SE

(TNIE)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:00 2022-07-22 am EDT
3.580 EUR   -0.28%
12:02pTONIES SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:02pTONIES SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:02pTONIES SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tonies SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/22/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


tonies SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.07.2022 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1.    Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1  Alexander Kudlich
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status2  Member of the Supervisory Board
b) Initial notification / amendment3  Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name4  tonies SE  
b) LEI5  222100DAYRVSS1X9EB98  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6  Class A Shares
  Identification code7  LU2333563281
b) Nature of the transaction8  Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
3.80 EUR
3.80 EUR
3.80 EUR
3.80 EUR
 		 2,842.40 EUR
665.00 EUR
915.80 EUR
73,476.80 EUR
 
d) Aggregated information  
— Aggregated volume10  77,900.00 EUR
— Price11  3.80 EUR
e) Date of the transaction12  2022-07-22; 16:26; UTC time
f) Place of the transaction13  Xetra, MIC XETR

 

1 For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.
2 For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.
For persons closely associated:
- an indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities,
- the name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities.
3 Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.
4Full name of the entity.
5 Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.
6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument:
- a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;
- an emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.
7Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014.
8 Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014, it shall be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme.
9 Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, …) on the same financial instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed.
Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014.
 
10 The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions:
— relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;
— are of the same nature;
— are executed on the same day; and
— are executed on the same place of transaction.
Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014.
11 Price information:
— In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction;
— In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.
Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
12 Date of the particular day of execution of the notified transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.
13Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014, or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues, please mention ‘outside a trading venue’.

 

 


22.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: tonies SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77067  22.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1404429&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about TONIES SE
12:02pTONIES SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:02pTONIES SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:02pTONIES SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/28Tonies SE to issue convertible bonds
EQ
06/09TONIES SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/24TONIES REPORTS VERY SUCCESSFUL FIRST : Group revenue growth of 37% underpinned by strong g..
EQ
05/24Tonies SE Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
04/28Tonies SE exceeds expectations and closes the 2021 financial year with strong revenue g..
EQ
04/14TONIES SE : Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law..
EQ
04/12TONIES SE : Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 252 M 257 M 257 M
Net income 2022 -28,7 M -29,2 M -29,2 M
Net cash 2022 19,9 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 412 M 420 M 420 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 354
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart TONIES SE
Duration : Period :
tonies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,59 €
Average target price 10,67 €
Spread / Average Target 197%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patric Faßbender Co-Chief Executive Officer
Marcus Stahl Co-Chief Executive Officer
Anna Dimitrova Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bailly Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephanie Caspar Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TONIES SE-68.23%420
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-26.85%20 695
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.12.69%16 149
HASBRO, INC.-20.09%11 825
MATTEL, INC.9.04%8 520
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.61%5 450