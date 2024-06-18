EQS Voting Rights Announcement: tonies SE

tonies SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law and section 40 paragraph 1 of the German securities trading act (WpHG) | The Capital Group Companies Inc.



18.06.2024 / 18:10 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NOTIFICATIONOFMAJORHOLDINGSi Identityoftheissuerortheunderlyingissuerofexistingsharesto which voting rights are attachedii: tonies SE Reasonforthenotification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights Detailsofpersonsubjecttothenotificationobligationiv: Name: The Capital Group Companies, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable): Los Angeles, USA Fullname ofshareholder(s)v: Capital Research and Management Company Dateonwhichthethresholdwascrossedorreachedvi: 2024-06-13 Totalpositionsofperson(s)subjecttothenotificationobligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.34

0.00

5.34

126,847,586 Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A - Notifieddetailsoftheresultingsituationonthedateonwhichthe threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares (ISIN code if possible) Number of voting rights directix Number of voting rights indirectix % of voting rights directix % of voting rights indirectix LU2333563281 0 6,777,778 0.00 5.34 SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 6,777,778 5.34 B.1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted % of voting rights N/A B.2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/Conversion Periodxi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights N/A Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:



N

°



Namexv % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both

Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)

1 Capital Research and Management Company

5.34

0.00

5.34 Incaseofproxyvoting: N/A Additionalinformationxvi: The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (”CGC”) is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company (”CRMC”) and Capital Bank & Trust Company (”CB&T”). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (”CGII”), which in turn is the parent company of six investment management companies (”CGII management companies”): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl, Capital International K.K., Capital Group Private Client Services Inc, and Capital Group Investment Management Private Limited. CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank. Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the Issuer for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above. Notes i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings. ii Fullnameofthelegalentityandfurtherspecificationoftheissuerorunderlyingissuer,provideditisreliableandaccurate(e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). iii Otherreasonforthenotificationcouldbevoluntarynotifications,changesofattributionofthenatureoftheholding(e.g.expiringof financial instruments) or acting in concert. iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) ofthe Transparency Law; or (c) the holder offinancial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of the Transparency Law. As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert. In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned: in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a) to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;

in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;

in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

inthecircumstancesforeseeninletter(h)ofArticle9ofthatLaw,theproxyholder,ifhecanexercisethevotingrightsathis discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rightsat his discretion (e.g. management companies). v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterpartyto the natural person or legal entity referredto in Article 9 ofthatLawunless the percentage of voting rights heldby the shareholder is lower thanthe 5% thresholdfor the disclosure of votingrights holdings (e.g. identificationof funds managed by management companies). vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect. vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended. viii Iftheholdinghasfallenbelowthe5%threshold,pleasenotethatitisnotnecessarytodisclosetheextentoftheholding,onlythat thenewholdingisbelowthatthreshold. ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached 'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split thevotingrightsnumberandpercentageintothedirectandindirectcolumns–ifthereisnocombinedholdings,pleaseleavethe relevantboxblank. x Dateofmaturity/expirationofthefinancialinstrumenti.e.thedatewhenrighttoacquiresharesends. xi If thefinancialinstrument hassuchaperiod –pleasespecifythisperiod –forexampleonceevery 3monthsstartingfrom[date]. xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the Transparency Law). xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies. xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between differentchains(e.g.:A,B,C,free row,A,B, D,freerow,A,E,Fetc.). Numbersshallbeattributed toallpersonsorentities within thegroup in column 1in order toallow aclearindication of thecontrolstructure in column 6. The names ofallundertakingsof thecontrolchainshallbeprovidedincolumn2,evenifthenumberofthedirectlyheldvotingrightsand/orfinancialinstrumentsisnot equalorhigherthanthenotifiablethreshold.Columns3&4shallindicate theholdingsofthosepersonsorentitiesdirectlyholdingthe votingrightsand/orfinancialinstrumentsiftheholdingisequalorhigherthanthenotifiablethreshold. xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presentedirrespectivelywhetherthecontrolledundertakingscrossorreachthelowestapplicablethresholdthemselves. xvi Example:Correctionofa previous notification.

18.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

