DGAP-News: tonies SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Development of Sales

tonies SE with high growth in Q3 2021 thanks to strong international business (especially US), positive outlook for Q4



12.01.2022 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





tonies SE with high growth in Q3 2021 thanks to strong international business (especially US), positive outlook for Q4

tonies SE ("tonies") achieves excellent topline growth of 47% in Q3 2021 (after 35% in H1 2021) despite challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic

Exceptionally strong demand: tonies generates revenue of ?106m for first nine months of the year 2021

The international markets, especially the US market, grow ahead of plan

Looking ahead to Q4 2021 and the full fiscal year 2021, tonies expects positive effects from a very strong Christmas business

LUXEMBOURG, 12 JANUARY 2022 // tonies SE ("tonies") recorded exceptionally high demand and generated ?106m in revenue for the first nine months of 2021, significantly increasing revenue growth in Q3 2021 to 47% (H1 2021: 35%).

Despite the volatile situation in the supply market due to the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic (limited availability of raw materials and logistics services), tonies managed to significantly increase sales in Q3 2021 thanks to no challenges to planned productions and an increased production output.



Looking ahead to Q4 2021 and the full financial year 2021, tonies expects positive effects from strong Christmas sales and sees continued excellent momentum.

"In the third quarter we continued to achieve strong growth well above plan. We are pleased to see exceptionally high demand for Tonieboxes and Tonies audio figurines across all markets. Our internationalisation is progressing as planned; we are seeing continued good momentum. For example, in the US we have added further well-known retail partners, our business in the UK has been successfully established, and in France we achieved a successful start both online and offline," says Co-CEO Marcus Stahl, adding: "Although, like all other market participants, we are experiencing some tightness in the raw materials and logistics markets due to the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, we were able to ensure good product availability for the full year 2021 and meet the exceptionally strong demand. We look forward to 2022 with confidence."

###

tonies SE will publish its preliminary revenue for the financial year 2021 and an outlook for the year 2022 on 31 January 2022.

About tonies SE

Founded in 2013, tonies is the creator of a new category in children's digital entertainment worth billions. The company is behind the award-winning, screenless tonies(R) audio entertainment system for children aged 3 and up. The revolutionary ecosystem consists of the Toniebox and audio figurines, called Tonies, which start playing audio content when paired with the Toniebox. The 300 audio figures currently available range from audiobooks to music, and from knowledge to entertainment (including worldwide licences for Frozen, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol), as well as a digital audio library of additional content. tonies offers children a digital listening experience that stimulates their imagination and enables intuitive, tactile play. The company is currently present in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the UK, Ireland, France, and the US.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.tonies.com/

Contact:

Email: ir@tonies.com

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by tonies SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither tonies SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.