Voting Results for the

Annual General Meeting of tonies SE

on 29 May 2024

Represented voting rights: 55.18%

Share of

Agenda Item

Yes

No

Abstentions

assenting

votes

1.

Presentation of the combined consolidated management report of

the management board of the Company (the "Management

No vote required

Board") regarding the annual accounts of the Company and the

consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended

December 31, 2023.

2.

Presentation of the reports of the independent auditor (cabinet

de revision agréé) of the Company regarding the annual

No vote required

accounts of the Company and the consolidated financial

statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.

3.

Approval of the annual accounts of the Company for the financial

69,997,297

0

0

100.00%

year ended December 31, 2023.

4.

Acknowledgement of the results of the Company made with

respect to the financial year ended December 31, 2023, and

69,997,297

0

0

100.00%

resolution concerning the allocation of the results of the

Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.

5.

Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company

69,997,297

0

0

100.00%

for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.

6.

Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report for the

members of the Management Board and the supervisory board of the

62,852,801

3,121,558

4,022,938

95.27%

Company (the "Supervisory Board") in the financial year ended

December 31, 2023.

7.

Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration policy for the

members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board

66,878,237

3,119,060

0

95.54%

applicable as from 1 January 2024.

8.

Granting of discharge (quitus) to Christian Bailly, as member of the

Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of

67,890,925

2,106,372

0

96.99%

the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year

ended December 31, 2023.

9.

Granting of discharge (quitus) to Anna Dimitrova, as member of the

Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the

67,890,925

2,106,372

0

96.99%

Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended

December 31, 2023.

10.

Granting of discharge (quitus) to Thilo Fleck, as member of the

Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member

67,890,925

2,106,372

0

96.99%

of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial

year ended December 31, 2023.

11.

Granting of discharge (quitus) to Helmut Jeggle, as member of the

Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the

67,890,925

2,106,372

0

96.99%

Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended

December 31, 2023.

12.

Granting of discharge (quitus) to Alexander Kudlich, as member of the

Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the

67,890,925

2,106,372

0

96.99%

Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended

December 31, 2023.

13.

Granting of discharge (quitus) to Alexander Schemann, as member of

the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member

67,890,925

2,106,372

0

96.99%

of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year

ended December 31, 2023.

14.

Granting of discharge (quitus) to Erika Wykes-Sneyd, as member of

the Supervisory Board, for the performance of her duties as member

67,890,925

2,106,372

0

96.99%

of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial

year ended December 31, 2023.

-1-

Voting Results for the

Annual General Meeting of tonies SE

on 29 May 2024

Yes

No

Abstentions

Share of

Agenda Item

assenting

votes

15. Granting of discharge (quitus) to Stephanie Caspar, as member of

the Supervisory Board, for the performance of her duties as

67,890,925

2,106,372

0

96.99%

member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the

financial year ended December 31, 2023.

16. Granting of discharge (quitus) to Jan Middelhoff, as member of the

Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member

69,890,925

106,372

0

99.85%

of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial

year ended December 31, 2023.

17. Granting of discharge (quitus) to Patric Faßbender, as member of

the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as

69,890,925

106,372

0

99.85%

member of the Management Board for and in connection with the

financial year ended December 31, 2023.

18. Granting of discharge (quitus) to Marcus Stahl, as member of the

Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member

69,890,925

106,372

0

99.85%

of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial

year ended December 31, 2023.

19. Re-Appointment of Christian Bailly as member of the Supervisory

Board until the general meeting called to approve the annual

67,093,238

2,904,059

0

95.85%

accounts of the Company for the financial year ending December

31, 2026.

20. Re-Appointment of Helmut Jeggle as member of the Supervisory

Board until the general meeting called to approve the annual

67,547,297

2,450,000

0

96.50%

accounts of the Company for the financial year ending December

31, 2026.

21. Re-Appointment of Alexander Kudlich as member of the

Supervisory Board until the general meeting called to approve the

67,997,297

2,000,000

0

97.14%

annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ending

December 31, 2026.

22. Re-Appointment of Alexander Schemann as member of the

Supervisory Board until the general meeting called to approve the

67,890,925

2,106,372

0

96.99%

annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ending

December 31, 2026.

23. Re-Appointment of Erika Wykes-Sneyd as member of the

Supervisory Board until the general meeting called to approve the

67,997,297

2,000,000

0

97.14%

annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ending

December 31, 2026.

24. Acknowledgement of the expiration of the mandate of Anna

Dimitrova as member of the Supervisory Board with effect as of

69,997,297

0

0

100.00%

the date of this general meeting of shareholders.

25. Acknowledgement of the expiration of the mandate of Thilo Fleck

as member of the Supervisory Board with effect as of the date of

69,997,297

0

0

100.00%

this general meeting of shareholders.

26. Renewal of the mandate of Mazars Luxembourg as the

independent auditor (cabinet de révision agréé) of the Company,

69,997,297

0

0

100.00%

for the financial year ending on December 31, 2024.

tonies SE

The Management Board

-2-

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Tonies SE published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 06:54:07 UTC.