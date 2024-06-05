Voting Results for the

Annual General Meeting of tonies SE

on 29 May 2024

Yes No Abstentions Share of

Agenda Item assenting

votes

15. Granting of discharge (quitus) to Stephanie Caspar, as member of

the Supervisory Board, for the performance of her duties as 67,890,925 2,106,372 0 96.99%

member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the

financial year ended December 31, 2023.

16. Granting of discharge (quitus) to Jan Middelhoff, as member of the

Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member 69,890,925 106,372 0 99.85%

of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial

year ended December 31, 2023.

17. Granting of discharge (quitus) to Patric Faßbender, as member of

the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as 69,890,925 106,372 0 99.85%

member of the Management Board for and in connection with the

financial year ended December 31, 2023.

18. Granting of discharge (quitus) to Marcus Stahl, as member of the

Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member 69,890,925 106,372 0 99.85%

of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial

year ended December 31, 2023.

19. Re-Appointment of Christian Bailly as member of the Supervisory

Board until the general meeting called to approve the annual 67,093,238 2,904,059 0 95.85%

accounts of the Company for the financial year ending December

31, 2026.

20. Re-Appointment of Helmut Jeggle as member of the Supervisory

Board until the general meeting called to approve the annual 67,547,297 2,450,000 0 96.50%

accounts of the Company for the financial year ending December

31, 2026.

21. Re-Appointment of Alexander Kudlich as member of the

Supervisory Board until the general meeting called to approve the 67,997,297 2,000,000 0 97.14%

annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ending

December 31, 2026.

22. Re-Appointment of Alexander Schemann as member of the

Supervisory Board until the general meeting called to approve the 67,890,925 2,106,372 0 96.99%

annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ending

December 31, 2026.

23. Re-Appointment of Erika Wykes-Sneyd as member of the

Supervisory Board until the general meeting called to approve the 67,997,297 2,000,000 0 97.14%

annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ending

December 31, 2026.

24. Acknowledgement of the expiration of the mandate of Anna

Dimitrova as member of the Supervisory Board with effect as of 69,997,297 0 0 100.00%

the date of this general meeting of shareholders.

25. Acknowledgement of the expiration of the mandate of Thilo Fleck

as member of the Supervisory Board with effect as of the date of 69,997,297 0 0 100.00%

this general meeting of shareholders.

26. Renewal of the mandate of Mazars Luxembourg as the

independent auditor (cabinet de révision agréé) of the Company, 69,997,297 0 0 100.00%