Voting Results for the
Annual General Meeting of tonies SE
on 29 May 2024
Represented voting rights: 55.18%
Share of
Agenda Item
Yes
No
Abstentions
assenting
votes
1.
Presentation of the combined consolidated management report of
the management board of the Company (the "Management
No vote required
Board") regarding the annual accounts of the Company and the
consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended
December 31, 2023.
2.
Presentation of the reports of the independent auditor (cabinet
de revision agréé) of the Company regarding the annual
No vote required
accounts of the Company and the consolidated financial
statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.
3.
Approval of the annual accounts of the Company for the financial
69,997,297
0
0
100.00%
year ended December 31, 2023.
4.
Acknowledgement of the results of the Company made with
respect to the financial year ended December 31, 2023, and
69,997,297
0
0
100.00%
resolution concerning the allocation of the results of the
Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.
5.
Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company
69,997,297
0
0
100.00%
for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.
6.
Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report for the
members of the Management Board and the supervisory board of the
62,852,801
3,121,558
4,022,938
95.27%
Company (the "Supervisory Board") in the financial year ended
December 31, 2023.
7.
Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration policy for the
members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board
66,878,237
3,119,060
0
95.54%
applicable as from 1 January 2024.
8.
Granting of discharge (quitus) to Christian Bailly, as member of the
Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of
67,890,925
2,106,372
0
96.99%
the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year
ended December 31, 2023.
9.
Granting of discharge (quitus) to Anna Dimitrova, as member of the
Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the
67,890,925
2,106,372
0
96.99%
Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended
December 31, 2023.
10.
Granting of discharge (quitus) to Thilo Fleck, as member of the
Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member
67,890,925
2,106,372
0
96.99%
of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial
year ended December 31, 2023.
11.
Granting of discharge (quitus) to Helmut Jeggle, as member of the
Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the
67,890,925
2,106,372
0
96.99%
Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended
December 31, 2023.
12.
Granting of discharge (quitus) to Alexander Kudlich, as member of the
Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the
67,890,925
2,106,372
0
96.99%
Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year ended
December 31, 2023.
13.
Granting of discharge (quitus) to Alexander Schemann, as member of
the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member
67,890,925
2,106,372
0
96.99%
of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial year
ended December 31, 2023.
14.
Granting of discharge (quitus) to Erika Wykes-Sneyd, as member of
the Supervisory Board, for the performance of her duties as member
67,890,925
2,106,372
0
96.99%
of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the financial
year ended December 31, 2023.
Voting Results for the
Annual General Meeting of tonies SE
on 29 May 2024
Yes
No
Abstentions
Share of
Agenda Item
assenting
votes
15. Granting of discharge (quitus) to Stephanie Caspar, as member of
the Supervisory Board, for the performance of her duties as
67,890,925
2,106,372
0
96.99%
member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the
financial year ended December 31, 2023.
16. Granting of discharge (quitus) to Jan Middelhoff, as member of the
Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member
69,890,925
106,372
0
99.85%
of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial
year ended December 31, 2023.
17. Granting of discharge (quitus) to Patric Faßbender, as member of
the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as
69,890,925
106,372
0
99.85%
member of the Management Board for and in connection with the
financial year ended December 31, 2023.
18. Granting of discharge (quitus) to Marcus Stahl, as member of the
Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member
69,890,925
106,372
0
99.85%
of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial
year ended December 31, 2023.
19. Re-Appointment of Christian Bailly as member of the Supervisory
Board until the general meeting called to approve the annual
67,093,238
2,904,059
0
95.85%
accounts of the Company for the financial year ending December
31, 2026.
20. Re-Appointment of Helmut Jeggle as member of the Supervisory
Board until the general meeting called to approve the annual
67,547,297
2,450,000
0
96.50%
accounts of the Company for the financial year ending December
31, 2026.
21. Re-Appointment of Alexander Kudlich as member of the
Supervisory Board until the general meeting called to approve the
67,997,297
2,000,000
0
97.14%
annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ending
December 31, 2026.
22. Re-Appointment of Alexander Schemann as member of the
Supervisory Board until the general meeting called to approve the
67,890,925
2,106,372
0
96.99%
annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ending
December 31, 2026.
23. Re-Appointment of Erika Wykes-Sneyd as member of the
Supervisory Board until the general meeting called to approve the
67,997,297
2,000,000
0
97.14%
annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ending
December 31, 2026.
24. Acknowledgement of the expiration of the mandate of Anna
Dimitrova as member of the Supervisory Board with effect as of
69,997,297
0
0
100.00%
the date of this general meeting of shareholders.
25. Acknowledgement of the expiration of the mandate of Thilo Fleck
as member of the Supervisory Board with effect as of the date of
69,997,297
0
0
100.00%
this general meeting of shareholders.
26. Renewal of the mandate of Mazars Luxembourg as the
independent auditor (cabinet de révision agréé) of the Company,
69,997,297
0
0
100.00%
for the financial year ending on December 31, 2024.
tonies SE
The Management Board
