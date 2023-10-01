Certain Common Warrants of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-OCT-2023.

Certain Common Warrants of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-OCT-2023. These Common Warrants will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 1-AUG-2023 to 1-OCT-2023.



Details:

Directors and executive officers have entered into lock-up agreements. Under these agreements, these individuals have agreed, subject to specified exceptions, not to sell or transfer any shares of Common Stock or securities convertible into, or exchangeable or exercisable for, shares of Common Stock during a period ending 60 days after the date of this prospectus supplement, without first obtaining the written consent of the Placement Agents.