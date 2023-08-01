NASDAQ: TNXP
MANAGEMENT TEAM
Seth Lederman, MD
Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman
Gregory Sullivan, MD
Chief Medical Officer
Bradley Saenger, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
What We Do
Tonix is committed to improving population health by inventing and developing innovative therapies and vaccines, through broad in- house capabilities and creative collaborations, to help address important unmet needs.
Leveraging the expertise of the Company's leaders, Tonix's strategy includes:
- Development of a diverse yet curated portfolio, including small molecule drugs and biologics, across a range of therapeutic areas
- Investment in domestic, in-house, R&D and manufacturing to accelerate development timelines and improve the ability to respond to pandemics
- Partnering strategically with other biotech companies, world-class academic and non-profit research organizations to bring innovative therapeutics to market faster
Therapeutic Areas
Jessica Morris
Chief Operating Officer
MAIN U.S. OFFICES
New Jersey Office
(Corporate & Medicines
Headquarters)
26 Main Street - Ste 101 Chatham, NJ 07928
New York Office
509 Madison Ave. - Ste 1608 New York, NY 10022
Research and Development Center (RDC)
431 Aviation Way Frederick, MD 21701
Central Nervous
System
Immunology
Infectious
Disease
Tonix is dedicated to finding treatments for difficult-to-treat, widely occurring, chronic disorders of the central nervous system including pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions, using non-opioid,non-addictive therapies.
Tonix is advancing scientific programs that focus on therapeutics to prevent organ transplant rejection, to manage autoimmune conditions, and to improve responses to immunotherapy in certain cancers.
Tonix is targeting pathogenic infections, including monkeypox and smallpox for biodefense. Through its live virus vaccine platform and in-house capabilities, Tonix strives to be prepared for future pandemics.
Advanced Development Center (ADC)
259 Samuel Barnet Blvd
New Bedford Business Park
North Dartmouth, MA 02745
Tonix is developing novel therapies for
Rare
patients with rare diseases, including
those caused by genetic disorders which
Disease
are characterized by complex symptoms
and for which no drug is approved.
Development Pipeline: Key Product Candidates
Using our integrated development engine, we advance innovative programs into the clinic
Central Nervous System
Status
Small Molecule
Biologic /
Monoclonal
Small Peptide
Antibody (mAb)
TNX-102SL Fibromyalgia (FM) Confirmatory Phase 3: initiated 2Q 2022 Topline results: expected 4Q 2023
TNX-102SL Fibromyalgia-Type Long COVID Phase 2: initiated 3Q 2022
Topline results: expected 3Q 2023
TNX-601ER Major Depressive Disorder Phase 2 initiated: 1Q 2023
Topline results: expected 4Q 2023
TNX-1300 Cocaine Intoxication/Overdose
Phase 2 start: targeting 3Q 2023
TNX-1900 Chronic Migraine
Phase 2: initiated 1Q 2023
Topline results: expected 4Q 2023
Mid-Phase 3
enrollment complete
Phase 2 enrollment
complete
Phase 2 enrollment
complete
Mid-Phase 2
Phase 2 enrollment
complete
+
+
+
+
+
Immunology
Status
Small Molecule
Biologic /
Monoclonal
Small Peptide
Antibody (mAb)
TNX-1500 Organ Transplant
+
Rejection/Autoimmune Disorders
Phase 1 ready
Phase 1 start: targeting 3Q 2023
Infectious Disease
Status
Small Molecule
Biologic /
Monoclonal
Small Peptide
Antibody (mAb)
TNX-801 Smallpox and Monkeypox Vaccine
Preclinical
+
Rare Disease
Status
Small Molecule
Biologic /
Monoclonal
Small Peptide
Antibody (mAb)
TNX-2900 Prader-Willi Syndrome
Phase 2 ready
+
Orphan Drug Designation
*All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. We cannot predict whether the global COVID-19 pandemic will impact the timing of these milestones.
Our Facilities
We are building out our internal R&D and manufacturing capabilities in the US
Research and Development Center (RDC)
Advanced Development Center (ADC)
Function
Research advancing CNS and immunology drugs
Accelerated development of vaccines and antiviral drugs
Development and clinical scale manufacturing of biologics
for COVID-19, its variants and other infectious diseases.
Description
~48,000 square feet, BSL-2 with some areas designated
~45,000 square feet, BSL-2
BSL-3
Status
Operational
Operational
Location
Frederick, Maryland
North Dartmouth, Massachusetts
