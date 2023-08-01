NASDAQ: TNXP

HQ: Chatham, NJ

investor.relations@

tonixpharma.com

MANAGEMENT TEAM

Seth Lederman, MD

Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman

Gregory Sullivan, MD

Chief Medical Officer

Bradley Saenger, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

What We Do

Tonix is committed to improving population health by inventing and developing innovative therapies and vaccines, through broad in- house capabilities and creative collaborations, to help address important unmet needs.

Leveraging the expertise of the Company's leaders, Tonix's strategy includes:

  • Development of a diverse yet curated portfolio, including small molecule drugs and biologics, across a range of therapeutic areas
  • Investment in domestic, in-house, R&D and manufacturing to accelerate development timelines and improve the ability to respond to pandemics
  • Partnering strategically with other biotech companies, world-class academic and non-profit research organizations to bring innovative therapeutics to market faster

Therapeutic Areas

Jessica Morris

Chief Operating Officer

MAIN U.S. OFFICES

New Jersey Office

(Corporate & Medicines

Headquarters)

26 Main Street - Ste 101 Chatham, NJ 07928

New York Office

509 Madison Ave. - Ste 1608 New York, NY 10022

Research and Development Center (RDC)

431 Aviation Way Frederick, MD 21701

Central Nervous

System

Immunology

Infectious

Disease

Tonix is dedicated to finding treatments for difficult-to-treat, widely occurring, chronic disorders of the central nervous system including pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions, using non-opioid,non-addictive therapies.

Tonix is advancing scientific programs that focus on therapeutics to prevent organ transplant rejection, to manage autoimmune conditions, and to improve responses to immunotherapy in certain cancers.

Tonix is targeting pathogenic infections, including monkeypox and smallpox for biodefense. Through its live virus vaccine platform and in-house capabilities, Tonix strives to be prepared for future pandemics.

Advanced Development Center (ADC)

259 Samuel Barnet Blvd

New Bedford Business Park

North Dartmouth, MA 02745

www.tonixpharma.com

Tonix is developing novel therapies for

Rare

patients with rare diseases, including

those caused by genetic disorders which

Disease

are characterized by complex symptoms

and for which no drug is approved.

Development Pipeline: Key Product Candidates

Using our integrated development engine, we advance innovative programs into the clinic

Central Nervous System

Status

Small Molecule

Biologic /

Monoclonal

Small Peptide

Antibody (mAb)

TNX-102SL Fibromyalgia (FM) Confirmatory Phase 3: initiated 2Q 2022 Topline results: expected 4Q 2023

TNX-102SL Fibromyalgia-Type Long COVID Phase 2: initiated 3Q 2022

Topline results: expected 3Q 2023

TNX-601ER Major Depressive Disorder Phase 2 initiated: 1Q 2023

Topline results: expected 4Q 2023

TNX-1300 Cocaine Intoxication/Overdose

Phase 2 start: targeting 3Q 2023

TNX-1900 Chronic Migraine

Phase 2: initiated 1Q 2023

Topline results: expected 4Q 2023

Mid-Phase 3

enrollment complete

Phase 2 enrollment

complete

Phase 2 enrollment

complete

Mid-Phase 2

Phase 2 enrollment

complete

+

+

+

+

+

Immunology

Status

Small Molecule

Biologic /

Monoclonal

Small Peptide

Antibody (mAb)

TNX-1500 Organ Transplant

+

Rejection/Autoimmune Disorders

Phase 1 ready

Phase 1 start: targeting 3Q 2023

Infectious Disease

Status

Small Molecule

Biologic /

Monoclonal

Small Peptide

Antibody (mAb)

TNX-801 Smallpox and Monkeypox Vaccine

Preclinical

+

Rare Disease

Status

Small Molecule

Biologic /

Monoclonal

Small Peptide

Antibody (mAb)

TNX-2900 Prader-Willi Syndrome

Phase 2 ready

+

Orphan Drug Designation

*All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. We cannot predict whether the global COVID-19 pandemic will impact the timing of these milestones.

Our Facilities

We are building out our internal R&D and manufacturing capabilities in the US

Research and Development Center (RDC)

Advanced Development Center (ADC)

Function

Research advancing CNS and immunology drugs

Accelerated development of vaccines and antiviral drugs

Development and clinical scale manufacturing of biologics

for COVID-19, its variants and other infectious diseases.

Description

~48,000 square feet, BSL-2 with some areas designated

~45,000 square feet, BSL-2

BSL-3

Status

Operational

Operational

Location

Frederick, Maryland

North Dartmouth, Massachusetts

© 2023 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

All rights reserved.

