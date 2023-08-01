What We Do

Tonix is committed to improving population health by inventing and developing innovative therapies and vaccines, through broad in- house capabilities and creative collaborations, to help address important unmet needs.

Leveraging the expertise of the Company's leaders, Tonix's strategy includes:

Development of a diverse yet curated portfolio, including small molecule drugs and biologics, across a range of therapeutic areas

Investment in domestic, in-house, R&D and manufacturing to accelerate development timelines and improve the ability to respond to pandemics

Partnering strategically with other biotech companies, world-class academic and non-profit research organizations to bring innovative therapeutics to market faster

Therapeutic Areas