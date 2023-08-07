INVESTOR PRESENTATION
NASDAQ: TNXP
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this presentation regarding strategic plans, expectations and objectives for future operations or results are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; risks related to the failure to successfully market any of our products; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation, even if subsequently made available by Tonix on its website or otherwise. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 13, 2023, and periodic reports and current reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.
Investment Highlights
DIVERSE PIPELINE
Tonix's core focus is on central nervous system disorders, but we also target unmet needs across multiple therapeutic areas including immunology, infectious disease and rare disease.
IN-HOUSE CAPABILITIES
Investment in domestic,in-house,R&D and manufacturing to accelerate development timelines and improve the ability to respond to pandemics.
STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS
Partnering strategically with other biotech companies, world-class academic and non-profit research organizations to bring innovative therapeutics to market faster.
FINANCIAL POSITION
Tonix announced pricing of a $7 M financing on July 27, 2023. Tonix has no debt.
Pipeline: Key Clinical Development Programs
Candidates*
Indication
Status/Next Milestone
TNX-102 SL1
Fibromyalgia (FM)
Mid-Phase 3 - enrollment complete
Long COVID (PASC2)
Phase 2 - enrollment complete
TNX-13003
Cocaine Intoxication - FDA Breakthrough Designation
Mid-Phase 2, Targeted 3Q 2023 Start
TNX-19004
Prevention of Chronic Migraine
Phase 2 - enrollment complete5
TNX-601 ER
Depression
Phase 2 - enrollment complete6
TNX-29007
Prader-WilliSyndrome - FDA Orphan Drug Designation
Phase 2 ready
TNX-15008
Organ Transplant Rejection/ Autoimmune Conditions
Phase 1, Targeted 3Q 2023 Start
*All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and none has been approved for any indication.
1TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) also has active INDs for Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease (AAD), Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). All indications are Phase 2 ready.
2Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19.
3TNX-1300(double-mutant cocaine esterase) is licensed from Columbia University.
4Acquired from Trigemina; license agreement with Stanford University; Planned investigator-initiated Binge Eating Disorder (BED) study is expected start 2Q 2023.
5A Phase 2 trial under an investigator-initiated IND has been completed in the U.S. using TNX-1900
- Phase 1 trial for formulation development was completed outside of the U.S.; Other potential indications include PTSD and neurocognitive dysfunction from steroids
- Co-exclusive license agreement with French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm)
8anti-CD40L humanized monoclonal antibody - IND cleared
Late-Stage CNS Programs1
Four Studies Expecting Topline in the Next Three Quarters (by End of 1Q24)
Active Studies
- 23Q3 - Topline:
‒ TNX-102 SL for fibromyalgia-type Long COVID (enrollment complete) P2
Proof-of-Concept
Clinical Phase of trial complete
• 23Q4 - Topline:
‒ TNX-1900 for migraine headache (enrollment complete)
P2
Proof-of-Concept
‒
TNX-601
ER for depression (enrollment complete)
P2
Proof-of-Concept
‒
TNX-102
SL for fibromyalgia (enrollment complete)
P3
Potential NDA enabling
Entering Phase 2
• In 3Q 2023:
‒ TNX-1300 for cocaine intoxication (FDA Breakthrough Therapy)
P2
Potential Pivotal Study
CNS PORTFOLIO
1Not approved for any indication
