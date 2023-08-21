INVESTOR PRESENTATION
NASDAQ: TNXP
Investment Highlights
MARKETED PRODUCTS
Tonix Medicines markets twoFDA-approvedproducts Zembrace® SymTouch® (sumatriptan injection) and
Tosymra® (sumatriptan nasal spray) for the treatment of acute migraine in adults with or without aura
RICH PIPELINE OF THERAPEUTICS CANDIDATES IN DEVELOPMENT
Tonix's core focus is on central nervous system disorders, but we also target unmet needs across multiple therapeutic areas including immunology, infectious disease and rare disease.
IN-HOUSE CAPABILITIES
Internal capabilities in R&D and biologics process development and GMP manufacturing to accelerate
development timelines.
STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS
Partnering strategically with other biotech companies, world-class academic and non-profit research
organizations to bring innovative therapeutics to market faster.
1Zembrace SymTouch [package insert]. Maple Grove, MN: Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC: February 2021 - For more information, talk to your provider and read the Patient Informationand Instructions for Use. - Important Safety Information is provided in the appendix
2Tosymra [package insert]. Maple Grove, MN: Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC: Feb 2021 .For more information, talk to your provider and read the Patient Informationand Instructionsfor Use.-
Important Safety Information is provided in the appendix3 Tonix has contracted to acquire the Zembrace, SymTouch and Tosymra trademarks. Intravail is a registered trademark of Aegis Therapeutics, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Neurelis, Inc.
Pipeline: Key Clinical Development Programs
Candidates*
Indication
Status/Next Milestone
TNX-102 SL1
Fibromyalgia (FM)
Mid-Phase 3 - enrollment complete
Long COVID (PASC2)
Phase 2 - enrollment complete
TNX-13003
Cocaine Intoxication - FDA Breakthrough Designation
Mid-Phase 2, Targeted 3Q 2023 Start
TNX-19004
Prevention of Chronic Migraine
Phase 2 - enrollment complete5
TNX-601 ER
Depression
Phase 2 - enrollment complete6
TNX-29007
Prader-WilliSyndrome - FDA Orphan Drug Designation
Phase 2 ready
TNX-15008
Organ Transplant Rejection/ Autoimmune Conditions
Phase 1 - currently enrolling
*All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and none has been approved for any indication.
1TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) also has active INDs for Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease (AAD), Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). All indications are Phase 2 ready.
2Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19.
3TNX-1300(double-mutant cocaine esterase) is licensed from Columbia University.
4Acquired from Trigemina; license agreement with Stanford University; Planned investigator-initiated Binge Eating Disorder (BED) study initiated 3Q 2023.
5A Phase 2 trial under an investigator-initiated IND has been completed in the U.S. using TNX-1900
- Phase 1 trial for formulation development was completed outside of the U.S.; Other potential indications include PTSD and neurocognitive dysfunction from steroids
- Co-exclusive license agreement with French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm)
8anti-CD40L humanized monoclonal antibody - IND cleared
4
Upcoming Expected Topline Results
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
2023
2023
TNX-102 SL for
TNX-102 SL for
TNX-1900 for
TNX-601 ER for
Long COVID
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Migraine
Depression
Topline Results
Topline Results
Topline Results
Topline Results
Phase 2 Proof-of-
Phase 3 Potential NDA
Phase 2 Proof-of-
Phase 2 Proof-of-
Concept Study
Enabling Study
Concept Study
Concept Study
Registration-Quality
Registration-Quality
Registration-Quality
Registration-Quality
5
