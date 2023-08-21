INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation regarding strategic plans, expectations and objectives for future operations or results are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; risks related to the failure to successfully market any of our products; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation, even if subsequently made available by Tonix on its website or otherwise. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 13, 2023, and periodic reports and current reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

Investment Highlights

MARKETED PRODUCTS

Tonix Medicines markets twoFDA-approvedproducts Zembrace® SymTouch® (sumatriptan injection) and

Tosymra® (sumatriptan nasal spray) for the treatment of acute migraine in adults with or without aura

RICH PIPELINE OF THERAPEUTICS CANDIDATES IN DEVELOPMENT

Tonix's core focus is on central nervous system disorders, but we also target unmet needs across multiple therapeutic areas including immunology, infectious disease and rare disease.

IN-HOUSE CAPABILITIES

Internal capabilities in R&D and biologics process development and GMP manufacturing to accelerate

development timelines.

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

Partnering strategically with other biotech companies, world-class academic and non-profit research

organizations to bring innovative therapeutics to market faster.

1Zembrace SymTouch [package insert]. Maple Grove, MN: Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC: February 2021 - For more information, talk to your provider and read the Patient Informationand Instructions for Use. - Important Safety Information is provided in the appendix

2Tosymra [package insert]. Maple Grove, MN: Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC: Feb 2021 .For more information, talk to your provider and read the Patient Informationand Instructionsfor Use.-

Important Safety Information is provided in the appendix3 Tonix has contracted to acquire the Zembrace, SymTouch and Tosymra trademarks. Intravail is a registered trademark of Aegis Therapeutics, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Neurelis, Inc.

Pipeline: Key Clinical Development Programs

Candidates*

Indication

Status/Next Milestone

TNX-102 SL1

Fibromyalgia (FM)

Mid-Phase 3 - enrollment complete

Long COVID (PASC2)

Phase 2 - enrollment complete

TNX-13003

Cocaine Intoxication - FDA Breakthrough Designation

Mid-Phase 2, Targeted 3Q 2023 Start

TNX-19004

Prevention of Chronic Migraine

Phase 2 - enrollment complete5

TNX-601 ER

Depression

Phase 2 - enrollment complete6

TNX-29007

Prader-WilliSyndrome - FDA Orphan Drug Designation

Phase 2 ready

TNX-15008

Organ Transplant Rejection/ Autoimmune Conditions

Phase 1 - currently enrolling

*All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and none has been approved for any indication.

1TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) also has active INDs for Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease (AAD), Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). All indications are Phase 2 ready.

2Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19.

3TNX-1300(double-mutant cocaine esterase) is licensed from Columbia University.

4Acquired from Trigemina; license agreement with Stanford University; Planned investigator-initiated Binge Eating Disorder (BED) study initiated 3Q 2023.

5A Phase 2 trial under an investigator-initiated IND has been completed in the U.S. using TNX-1900

  1. Phase 1 trial for formulation development was completed outside of the U.S.; Other potential indications include PTSD and neurocognitive dysfunction from steroids
  2. Co-exclusive license agreement with French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm)

8anti-CD40L humanized monoclonal antibody - IND cleared

4

Upcoming Expected Topline Results

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

2023

2023

TNX-102 SL for

TNX-102 SL for

TNX-1900 for

TNX-601 ER for

Long COVID

Fibromyalgia

Chronic Migraine

Depression

Topline Results

Topline Results

Topline Results

Topline Results

Phase 2 Proof-of-

Phase 3 Potential NDA

Phase 2 Proof-of-

Phase 2 Proof-of-

Concept Study

Enabling Study

Concept Study

Concept Study

Registration-Quality

Registration-Quality

Registration-Quality

Registration-Quality

5

