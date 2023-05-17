Tonix Pharmaceuticals : TNX-601 ER Major Depressive Disorder

Certain statements in this presentation regarding strategic plans, expectations and objectives for future operations or results are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation, even if subsequently made available by Tonix on its website or otherwise. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 13, 2023, and periodic reports and current reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a leading cause of disability worldwide, with 21 million adults in the US alone experiencing a depressive episode in 20201
Lifetime prevalence of 16%, and associated with important psychological suffering, as well as elevated rates of suicide and worse prognosis of comorbid medical conditions2,3
Highly comorbid with other psychiatric disorders (e.g., anxiety disorders, substance use disorders) as well as medical conditions (e.g., cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndromes, respiratory diseases, various deficiencies, infections, collagen disorders, endocrine diseases, etc.)
Hormonal aspects can significantly impact course and treatment (especially evident in post-partum depression)
Most treatment guidelines support use of antidepressants in moderate to severe MDD
CNS PORTFOLIO
3
High Unmet Need for New Classes of Antidepressants
The Sequenced Treatment Alternatives to Relieve Depression (STAR*D) study, regarded as the largest antidepressant trial ever conducted, indicatedapproximately 30% of depressed patients fail to achieve remission, even after multiple treatment attempts1,2
SSRIs are currently the most prescribed class of antidepressants,yet only about 50% of patients with MDD respond to initial SSRI treatment, and only 35-40% of those patients achieve full remission1
Antidepressant treatments often continue for years, and theside effect profiles of the monoaminergic antidepressants are intolerable to many
There is a high unmet need for new classes of antidepressants withdifferent mechanisms of action
