TNX-801
Vaccine Platform
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this presentation regarding strategic plans, expectations and objectives for future operations or results are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation, even if subsequently made available by Tonix on its website or otherwise. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 13, 2023, and periodic reports and current reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.
Live Virus Vaccines: Development Rationale
- Control of smallpox, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox and other viral conditions
- Prevent forward transmission
- Effective in eliciting durable or long-term immunity
- Economical to manufacture at scale
- Low dose because replication amplifies dosein vivo
- Single shot administration
- Standard refrigeration required for shipping and storage
- Live virus vaccines are the oldest vaccine technology
- Starting with Edward Jenner's smallpox vaccine, the first vaccine, eradicated smallpox
INFECTIOUS DISEASE PORTFOLIO
TNX-801: Mpox and Smallpox Vaccine
Live Virus Platform Development Program
APPLICATION OF LIVE VIRUS PLATFORM
- TNX-801is a cloned version of horsepox1 (without any insert) purified from cell culture
- In addition to being a potential addition to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile, TNX-801 serves as the basis for the RPV/horsepox platform
ANIMAL TESTING OF TNX-801 WITH SOUTHERN RESEARCH INSTITUTE
- Non-humanprimate mpox challenge testing: positive data reported in 1Q 20202
DEVELOPED IN COLLABORATION WITH UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
Market Entry: Mpox and Smallpox Vaccine
Status: Preclinical, Pre-IND
INFECTIOUS DISEASE PORTFOLIO
- Proprietary synthetic biology approach and vector system
Patents Filed
*TNX-801 is in the pre-IND stage of development and has not
been approved for any indication.
1Noyce RS, et al. Construction of an infectious horsepox virus vaccine from chemically synthesized DNA fragments. PLoS One. 2018 Jan 19;13(1):e0188453.
2Noyce, RS, et al. Synthetic Chimeric Horsepox Virus (scHPXV) Vaccination Protects Macaques from Monkeypox* Presented as a poster at the American Society of Microbiology BioThreats Conference - January 29, 2020, Arlington, VA. (https://content.equisolve.net/tonixpharma/media/10929ac27f4fb5f5204f5cf41d59a121.pdf)
Vaccinia and Horsepox Induce a Skin Reaction Called a "Take" Described by Dr. Edward Jenner
INFECTIOUS
Vaccine
5 mm
Intradermal vaccination1
Take2
- Biomarker of protection
- Smallpox was eradicated using this marker
- Revaccination indicated for recipients without "take"
- Measure of T cell immunity
- No need for blood draws or complex laboratory studies
- No other functional T cell assay is approved or in clinical use for vaccination
DISEASE PORTFOLIO
*Example of major cutaneous reaction, or "take," resulting from a replication-competentlive-virus vaccine with intradermal delivery, indicating successful vaccination1,2
1Fulginiti VA, et al. Clin Infect Dis. 2003;37(2):241-250.
2Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Accessed April 15, 2020. https://phil.cdc.gov/Details.aspx?pid=3276
