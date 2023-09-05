By Chris Wack

Tonix Pharmaceuticals said topline results from its Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg for the management of fibromyalgia-type Long Covid missed its primary endpoint.

The company said NX-102 SL trended toward improvement of Long Covid, but didn't achieve the pre-specified primary endpoint of improving Long Covid pain intensity scores at week 14.

TNX-102 SL treatment showed an effect size in improving fatigue and showed consistent activity trending to improvements across the secondary endpoints of sleep quality, cognitive function, disability and patient global impression of change.

The proposed mechanism of TNX-102 SL is improving sleep quality, which NIH recently announced is a target of future clinical trials in Long Covid.

TNX-102 SL was generally well tolerated with an adverse event profile comparable to prior studies with TNX-102 SL. Adverse effect-related discontinuations were similar in drug and placebo arms. No new safety signals were observed.

The company intends to request an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to discuss a potential Phase 3 program based on a proposed primary outcome measure using the PROMIS Fatigue scale. The meeting is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2024.

