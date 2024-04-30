What We Do

Tonix is a biopharmaceutical company that commercializes, develops, discovers and licenses therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix is focused on filing the NDA for TNX-102

SL (sublingual cyclobenzaprine) with the FDA for the management of fibromyalgia in the 2nd half of 2024. The NDA is supported by two positive Phase 3 trials

Leveraging the expertise of the Company's leaders, Tonix's strategy includes:

Progressing our curated portfolio of product candidates in development, including small molecule drugs and biologics, with a focus on central nervous system disorders

Marketing FDA-approved products through our expanding in-house capabilities and expertise in the migraine and pain space

FDA-approved products Partnering strategically with government institutions, other biotech companies and world-class academic organizations to reduce internal spend and bring innovative therapeutics to market faster

Key Clinical Candidates