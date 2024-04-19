Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, licensing and commercializing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its development portfolio is focused on central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidates include Tonmya (TNX-102 SL), TNX-102 SL, TNX-1300, TNX-2900, TNX-1900, TNX-1500, TNX-801 and TNX-1800. TNX-102 SL is for the management of fibromyalgia. Its CNS portfolio includes TNX-1300 (cocaine esterase), a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication that has a therapy designation. Its immunology development portfolio consists of biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity and cancer, including TNX-1500, which is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand being developed for the prevention of allograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It markets Zembrace SymTouch (sumatriptan injection) 3 mg and Tosymra (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg.

Sector Pharmaceuticals