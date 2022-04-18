Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
  News
  Summary
    TNXP   US8902607063

TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.

(TNXP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:00 pm EDT
0.1879 USD   -1.11%
04/12Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the NobleCon18 Investor Conference
AQ
04/07Tonix Pharmaceuticals Shares Rise Following Initiation of Phase 3 Study of TNX-102 to Treat Fibromyalgia
MT
04/07Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Clearance for TNX-102 SL as a Potential Treatment for Long COVID Syndrome
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Tonix Pharmaceuticals : Fact Sheet

04/18/2022 | 08:04am EDT
What We Do

April 2022

Our mission is to advance the science and understanding of diseases by developing innovative therapies that have the potential to address unmet needs.

Leveraging the expertise of the Company's leaders, Tonix's strategy includes:

  • Development of a diverse yet curated portfolio, including small molecule drugs and biologics, across a range of therapeutic areas

  • Investment in domestic, in-house, R&D and manufacturing to accelerate development timelines and improve the ability to respond to pandemics

  • Partnering strategically with other biotech companies, world-class academic and non-profit research organizations to bring innovative therapeutics to market faster

Therapeutic Areas

Tonix is dedicated to finding treatments for difficult-to-treat, widely occurring,

Central Nervous chronic disorders of the central nervous

System

Tonix is advancing scientific programs that focus on therapeutics to prevent organ transplant rejection, to manage autoimmune conditions, and to improve responses to immunotherapy in certain cancers.

Tonix is developing novel therapies for patients with rare diseases, including those caused by genetic disorders which are characterized by complex symptoms and for which no drug is approved.

system including pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions, using non-opioid, non-addictive therapies.

Tonix is targeting pathogenic infections, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tonix is attacking COVID-19 by developing vaccines, antivirals and a Long COVID therapeutic. Pandemic preparedness is necessary to combat infections like SARS-CoV-2.

Development Pipeline: Key Product Candidates

Using our integrated development engine, we advance innovative programs into the clinic

Status

Small Molecule

Biologic / Small PeptideMonoclonal Antibody (mAb)TNX-102 SL Fibromyalgia (FM)

Mid-Phase 3

Confirmatory Phase 3: initiated 2Q 2022

TNX-102 SL Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Phase 2 ready

Phase 2 start: targeting 2Q 2022

TNX-102 SL Long COVID Phase 2 start: targeting 2Q 2022

Phase 2 ready

+ + +

TNX-1300 Cocaine Intoxication/Overdose Phase 2 start: targeting 2Q 2022

Phase 2 ready

Breakthrough Therapy Designation

TNX-1900 Chronic Migraine Phase 2 start: targeting 2H 2022

Phase 2 ready

+ +

Immunology

Status

Small Molecule

Biologic / Small PeptideMonoclonal Antibody (mAb)TNX-1500 Organ Transplant Rejection/Autoimmune Disorders Phase 1 start: targeting 2H 2022

Preclinical

+

TNX-1700 Gastric and Colorectal Cancers

Preclinical

+

Infectious Disease

Status

Small Molecule

Biologic / Small PeptideMonoclonal Antibody (mAb)TNX-1840/1850 COVID-19 Vaccine

Preclinical

+

TNX-3500 COVID-19 Antiviral

Preclinical

+

TNX-3600 COVID-19 Therapeutic

Preclinical

+

TNX-801 Smallpox and Monkeypox Vaccine

Preclinical

+

Rare Disease

Status

Small Molecule

Biologic / Small PeptideMonoclonal Antibody (mAb)

TNX-2900 Prader-Willi Syndrome Orphan Drug Designation

Preclinical

+

*All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. We cannot predict whether the global COVID-19 pandemic will impact the timing of these milestones.

Our Facilities

We are building out our internal R&D and manufacturing capabilities in the US

Accelerated development of vaccines and antiviral drugs for COVID-19, its variants and other infectious diseases ~48,000 square feet, currently BSL-2 but being converted to BSL-3

Development and clinical scale manufacturing of live-virus vaccines to support Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials ~45,000 square feet, under construction, planned BSL-2

Operational

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

All rights reserved.

Central Nervous System

Research and Development Center

(RDC)Advanced Development Center

(ADC)Commercial Manufacturing Center

(CMC)

Function

Phase 3 and Commercial scale manufacturing of live-virus vaccines

Description

~44 acre green field site, planned BSL-2

Status

Expected to be operational in 2Q 2022

Planning for site enabling work in 2022

Location

Frederick, Maryland

North Dartmouth, Massachusetts

Hamilton, Montana

Disclaimer

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 12:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -111 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 100 M 100 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,19 $
Average target price 2,25 $
Spread / Average Target 1 097%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seth Lederman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bradley Saenger Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gregory M. Sullivan Secretary & Chief Medical Officer
Jessica Edgar Morris Chief Financial Officer
Margaret Smith Bell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.-47.47%100
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.07%78 022
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.86%77 633
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.13%73 310
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-7.99%49 801
BIONTECH SE-32.01%42 512