Tonix Pharmaceuticals : Investor Factsheet

What We Do

April 2022

Our mission is to advance the science and understanding of diseases by developing innovative therapies that have the potential to address unmet needs.

Leveraging the expertise of the Company's leaders, Tonix's strategy includes:

• Development of a diverse yet curated portfolio, including small molecule drugs and biologics, across a range of therapeutic areas

• Investment in domestic, in-house, R&D and manufacturing to accelerate development timelines and improve the ability to respond to pandemics

• Partnering strategically with other biotech companies, world-class academic and non-profit research organizations to bring innovative therapeutics to market faster

Therapeutic Areas

Tonix is dedicated to finding treatments for difficult-to-treat, widely occurring,

Central Nervous chronic disorders of the central nervous

System

Tonix is advancing scientific programs that focus on therapeutics to prevent organ transplant rejection, to manage autoimmune conditions, and to improve responses to immunotherapy in certain cancers.

Tonix is developing novel therapies for patients with rare diseases, including those caused by genetic disorders which are characterized by complex symptoms and for which no drug is approved.

system including pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions, using non-opioid, non-addictive therapies.

Tonix is targeting pathogenic infections, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tonix is attacking COVID-19 by developing vaccines, antivirals and a Long COVID therapeutic. Pandemic preparedness is necessary to combat infections like SARS-CoV-2.

Development Pipeline: Key Product Candidates Using our integrated development engine, we advance innovative programs into the clinic Status Small Molecule Biologic / Small PeptideMonoclonal Antibody (mAb)TNX-102 SL Fibromyalgia (FM) Mid-Phase 3 Confirmatory Phase 3: initiated 2Q 2022 TNX-102 SL Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Phase 2 ready Phase 2 start: targeting 2Q 2022 TNX-102 SL Long COVID Phase 2 start: targeting 2Q 2022 Phase 2 ready + + + TNX-1300 Cocaine Intoxication/Overdose Phase 2 start: targeting 2Q 2022 Phase 2 ready + Breakthrough Therapy Designation TNX-1900 Chronic Migraine Phase 2 start: targeting 2H 2022 Phase 2 ready + Immunology Status Small Molecule Biologic / Small PeptideMonoclonal Antibody (mAb)TNX-1500 Organ Transplant Rejection/Autoimmune Disorders Phase 1 start: targeting 2H 2022 Preclinical + TNX-1700 Gastric and Colorectal Cancers Preclinical + Infectious Disease Status Small Molecule Biologic / Small PeptideMonoclonal Antibody (mAb)TNX-1840/1850 COVID-19 Vaccine Preclinical + TNX-3500 COVID-19 Antiviral Preclinical + TNX-3600 COVID-19 Therapeutic Preclinical + TNX-801 Smallpox and Monkeypox Vaccine Preclinical + Rare Disease Status Small Molecule Biologic / Small PeptideMonoclonal Antibody (mAb) TNX-2900 Prader-Willi Syndrome Orphan Drug Designation Preclinical + *All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. We cannot predict whether the global COVID-19 pandemic will impact the timing of these milestones. Our Facilities We are building out our internal R&D and manufacturing capabilities in the US Accelerated development of vaccines and antiviral drugs for COVID-19, its variants and other infectious diseases ~48,000 square feet, currently BSL-2 but being converted to BSL-3 Development and clinical scale manufacturing of live-virus vaccines to support Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials ~45,000 square feet, under construction, planned BSL-2 Operational © 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. All rights reserved.

Central Nervous System

Research and Development Center

(RDC)Advanced Development Center

(ADC)Commercial Manufacturing Center (CMC)

Function

Phase 3 and Commercial scale manufacturing of live-virus vaccines

Description

~44 acre green field site, planned BSL-2

Status

Expected to be operational in 2Q 2022

Planning for site enabling work in 2022

Location

Frederick, Maryland

North Dartmouth, Massachusetts