Tonix Pharmaceuticals : Investor Factsheet

Our mission is to advance the science and understanding of diseases by developing innovative therapies that have the potential to address
unmet needs.
Leveraging the expertise of the Company's leaders, Tonix's strategy includes:
Development of a diverse yet curated portfolio, including small molecule drugs and biologics, across a range of therapeutic areas
Investment in domestic, in-house, R&D and manufacturing to accelerate development timelines and improve the ability to respond to pandemics
Partnering strategically with other biotech companies, world-class academic and non-profit research organizations to bring innovative therapeutics to market faster
Therapeutic Areas
Bradley Saenger, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
Jessica Morris
Chief Operating Officer
MAIN U.S. OFFICES
New Jersey Office (Corporate Headquarters)
26 Main Street - Ste 101 Chatham, NJ 07928
New York Office
509 Madison Ave. - Ste 1608 New York, NY 10022
Research and Development Center (RDC)
431 Aviation Way Frederick, MD 21701
Advanced Development Center (ADC)
Central Nervous
System
Immunology
Infectious
Disease
Tonix is dedicated to finding treatments for difficult-to-treat, widely occurring, chronic disorders of the central nervous system including pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions, using non-opioid,non-addictive therapies.
Tonix is advancing scientific programs that focus on therapeutics to prevent organ transplant rejection, to manage autoimmune conditions, and to improve responses to immunotherapy in certain cancers.
Tonix is targeting pathogenic infections, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tonix is attacking COVID-19 by developing vaccines, antivirals and a Long COVID therapeutic. Pandemic preparedness is necessary to combat infections like SARS-CoV-2.
259 Samuel Barnet Blvd
New Bedford Business Park
North Dartmouth, MA 02745
Tonix is developing novel therapies for
Rare
patients with rare diseases, including
those caused by genetic disorders which
Disease
are characterized by complex symptoms
and for which no drug is approved.
Development Pipeline: Key Product Candidates
Using our integrated development engine, we advance innovative programs into the clinic
*All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. We cannot predict whether the global COVID-19 pandemic will impact the timing of these milestones.
Our Facilities
We are building out our internal R&D and manufacturing capabilities in the US
