Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNXP   US8902608624

TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.

(TNXP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:15 2022-07-19 pm EDT
1.305 USD   +4.40%
02:04pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : TNX-102 SL for Fibromyalgia, Long COVID, and PTSD
PU
02:04pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : TNX-801 for Smallpox and Monkeypox & TNX-1840/TNX-1850 for COVID-19
PU
01:54pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Summary Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tonix Pharmaceuticals : Investor Factsheet

07/19/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASDAQ: TNXP

HQ: Chatham, NJ

$140M of Cash

As of 3/31/22

investor.relations@

tonixpharma.com

MANAGEMENT TEAM

Seth Lederman, MD

Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman

Gregory Sullivan, MD

Chief Medical Officer

What We Do

Our mission is to advance the science and understanding of diseases by developing innovative therapies that have the potential to address

unmet needs.

Leveraging the expertise of the Company's leaders, Tonix's strategy includes:

  • Development of a diverse yet curated portfolio, including small molecule drugs and biologics, across a range of therapeutic areas
  • Investment in domestic, in-house, R&D and manufacturing to accelerate development timelines and improve the ability to respond to pandemics
  • Partnering strategically with other biotech companies, world-class academic and non-profit research organizations to bring innovative therapeutics to market faster

Therapeutic Areas

Bradley Saenger, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

Jessica Morris

Chief Operating Officer

MAIN U.S. OFFICES

New Jersey Office (Corporate Headquarters)

26 Main Street - Ste 101 Chatham, NJ 07928

New York Office

509 Madison Ave. - Ste 1608 New York, NY 10022

Research and Development Center (RDC)

431 Aviation Way Frederick, MD 21701

Advanced Development Center (ADC)

Central Nervous

System

Immunology

Infectious

Disease

Tonix is dedicated to finding treatments for difficult-to-treat, widely occurring, chronic disorders of the central nervous system including pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions, using non-opioid,non-addictive therapies.

Tonix is advancing scientific programs that focus on therapeutics to prevent organ transplant rejection, to manage autoimmune conditions, and to improve responses to immunotherapy in certain cancers.

Tonix is targeting pathogenic infections, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tonix is attacking COVID-19 by developing vaccines, antivirals and a Long COVID therapeutic. Pandemic preparedness is necessary to combat infections like SARS-CoV-2.

259 Samuel Barnet Blvd

New Bedford Business Park

North Dartmouth, MA 02745

www.tonixpharma.com

@TonixPharma

Tonix is developing novel therapies for

Rare

patients with rare diseases, including

those caused by genetic disorders which

Disease

are characterized by complex symptoms

and for which no drug is approved.

Development Pipeline: Key Product Candidates

Using our integrated development engine, we advance innovative programs into the clinic

Central Nervous System

TNX-102SL Fibromyalgia (FM)

Confirmatory Phase 3: initiated 2Q 2022

TNX-102SL Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Phase 2 start: targeting 3Q 2022

TNX-102 SL Long COVID

Phase 2 start: targeting 3Q 2022

TNX-1300 Cocaine Intoxication/Overdose

Breakthrough Therapy Designation

TNX-1900 Chronic Migraine

Phase 2 start: targeting 2H 2022

Status

Small Molecule

Biologic /

Monoclonal

Small Peptide

Antibody (mAb)

Mid-Phase 3

+

Phase 2 ready

+

Phase 2 ready

+

Mid-Phase 2

+

Phase 2 ready

+

Immunology

Status

Small Molecule

Biologic /

Monoclonal

Small Peptide

Antibody (mAb)

TNX-1500 Organ Transplant

+

Rejection/Autoimmune Disorders

Preclinical

Phase 1 start: targeting 2H 2022

TNX-1700 Gastric and Colorectal Cancers

Preclinical

+

Infectious Disease

Status

Small Molecule

Biologic /

Monoclonal

Small Peptide

Antibody (mAb)

TNX-1840/1850 COVID-19 Vaccine

Preclinical

+

TNX-3500 COVID-19 Antiviral

Preclinical

+

TNX-3600 COVID-19 Therapeutic

Preclinical

+

TNX-801 Smallpox and Monkeypox Vaccine

Preclinical

+

Rare Disease

Status

Small Molecule

Biologic /

Monoclonal

Small Peptide

Antibody (mAb)

TNX-2900 Prader-Willi Syndrome

Preclinical

+

Orphan Drug Designation

*All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. We cannot predict whether the global COVID-19 pandemic will impact the timing of these milestones.

Our Facilities

We are building out our internal R&D and manufacturing capabilities in the US

Research and Development Center

Advanced Development Center

Commercial Manufacturing Center

(RDC)

(ADC)

(CMC)

Function

Accelerated development of vaccines and

Development and clinical scale

Phase 3 and Commercial scale

antiviral drugs for COVID-19, its variants

manufacturing of live-virus vaccines

manufacturing of live-virus vaccines

and other infectious diseases

Description

~48,000 square feet, BSL-2 with some

~45,000 square feet, BSL-2

~44 acre green field site, planned BSL-2

areas designated BSL-3

Status

Operational

Partially operational as of 2Q 2022

Planning for site enabling work in 2022

Location

Frederick, Maryland

North Dartmouth, Massachusetts

Hamilton, Montana

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 17:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.
02:04pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : TNX-102 SL for Fibromyalgia, Long COVID, and PTSD
PU
02:04pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : TNX-801 for Smallpox and Monkeypox & TNX-1840/TNX-1850 for COVID-1..
PU
01:54pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Summary Investor Presentation
PU
01:54pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Investor Factsheet
PU
07/12TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Summary Investor Presentation
PU
07/12TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
07/11Tonix Pharmaceuticals Plans Phas 2 Trial of Depressive Disorder Drug Next Year, Pending..
MT
07/11TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Development of TNX-601 ER, a Potential Abuse Deterrent, ..
PU
07/11TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial St..
AQ
07/11Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Announces Development of TNX-601 ER
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -113 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39,6 M 39,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,25 $
Average target price 40,67 $
Spread / Average Target 3 153%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seth Lederman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bradley Saenger Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bruce L. Daugherty Executive Vice President-Research
Gregory M. Sullivan Secretary & Chief Medical Officer
Jessica Edgar Morris Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.-89.08%40
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.13%76 388
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.26%73 162
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.80%63 215
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-13.07%44 515
BIONTECH SE-37.54%39 133