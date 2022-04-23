Tonix Pharmaceuticals : NobleCon18, Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual In-Person Small & Microcap Investor Conference

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

NobleCon18 Investor Conference NASDAQ: TNXP

CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this presentation regarding strategic plans, expectations and objectives for future operations or results are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation, even if subsequently made available by Tonix on its website or otherwise. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission

(the "SEC") on March 14, 2022, and periodic reports and current reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM (CNS) PORTFOLIO

CANDIDATES* INDICATION STATUS / NEXT MILESTONE TNX-102 SL1 Fibromyalgia (FM) Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Long COVID (PASC2) Mid-Phase 3 Phase 2, Targeted 2Q 2022 Start Phase 2, Targeted 2Q 2022 Start3 TNX-13004 Cocaine Intoxication / Overdose FDA Breakthrough Designation Phase 2, Targeted 2Q 2022 Start TNX-19005 Migraine, Craniofacial Pain and Binge Eating Disorder Phase 2, Targeted 2H 2022 Start6 TNX-601 CR Depression, PTSD, Neurocognitive Dysfunction from Steroids Phase 2, Targeted 1Q 2023 Start7 TNX-16008 Depression, PTSD and ADHD Preclinical CNS PORTFOLIO

*All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication.

1TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is also in development for Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease (AAD) and Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) are Phase 2 ready.

2Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19.

3IND clearance granted by FDA. Company plans to start Phase 2 study in subset of patients whose symptoms overlap with fibromyalgia in 2Q 2022.

4TNX-1300 (double-mutant cocaine esterase) was licensed from Columbia University.

5Acquired from Trigemina; license agreement with Stanford University; IND cleared for the prevention of migraine indication; Planned Binge Eating Disorder study is expected to be investigator initiated.

6A Phase 2 trial under an investigator-initiated IND has been completed in the U.S. using TNX-1900; Phase 2 for the prevention of migraine headache expected to start 2H 2022

7TNX-601 CR is in the pre-IND stage in the U.S.; a Phase 1 trial for formulation development was completed outside of the U.S; Phase 2 expected to start 1Q 2023

8Acquired from TRImaran Pharma; license agreement with Wayne State University

ADHD = attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; FM = fibromyalgia; IND = investigational new drug; PASC = post-acute sequelae of COVID-19; PTSD = posttraumatic stress disorder.

IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO

CANDIDATES* INDICATION STATUS / NEXT MILESTONE TNX-15001 Organ Transplant Rejection/ Autoimmune Conditions Phase 1, Targeted 2H 2022 Start TNX-17002 Gastric and colorectal cancers Preclinical

IMMUNOLOGY PORTFOLIO

1anti-CD40L humanized monoclonal antibody

2Recombinant trefoil factor 2 (rTFF2) based protein; licensed from Columbia University

INFECTIOUS DISEASE PORTFOLIO

TNX-8011 TNX-1840/TNX-18502

Smallpox and monkeypox vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine (horsepox-based live virus vaccine)Preclinical PreclinicalTNX-21003

SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic for T Cell Immunity

First-in-human study initiated 1Q 2022

TNX-23004

COVID-19 Vaccine

TNX-35005

COVID-19 Antiviral

TNX-36006

TNX-37007

COVID-19 Therapeutic Platform (monoclonal antibodies) COVID-19 Vaccine (zinc nanoparticle mRNA technology)

Preclinical Preclinical Preclinical Preclinical

INFECTIOUS DISEASE PORTFOLIO

1Live attenuated vaccine based on horsepox virus

2Live attenuated vaccine based on horsepox virus vector, expressed SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. TNX-1840 is based on the omicron variant spike protein. TNX-1850 is based on the BA.2 variant spike protein.

3in vivo diagnostic: SARS-CoV-2 peptide epitope mixtures for intradermal administration to measure delayed-type hypersensitivity to SARS-CoV-2.

4Live attenuated vaccine based on bovine parainfluenza (BPI) virus

5Sangivamycin for injection; licensed from OyaGen, Inc.

6Fully human monoclonal antibody generated from COVID-19 convalescent patients

7anti-CD40LCOVID vaccine based on mRNA in zinc nanoparticle (ZNP) formulation