Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNXP   US8902607063

TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.

(TNXP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:01 pm EDT
0.1581 USD   -4.87%
08:39aTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : NobleCon18, Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual In-Person Small & Microcap Investor Conference
PU
04/20TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Results of Retrospective Observational Database Study In Over 50,000 Long COVID Patients - Form 8-K
PU
04/20TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tonix Pharmaceuticals : NobleCon18, Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual In-Person Small & Microcap Investor Conference

04/23/2022 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

NobleCon18 Investor Conference NASDAQ: TNXP

Version P0348 April 12, 2022 (Doc 0993)

CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this presentation regarding strategic plans, expectations and objectives for future operations or results are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation, even if subsequently made available by Tonix on its website or otherwise. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission

(the "SEC") on March 14, 2022, and periodic reports and current reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM (CNS) PORTFOLIO

CANDIDATES*

INDICATION

STATUS / NEXT

MILESTONE

TNX-102 SL1

Fibromyalgia (FM)

Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Long COVID (PASC2)

Mid-Phase 3

Phase 2, Targeted 2Q 2022 Start Phase 2, Targeted 2Q 2022 Start3

TNX-13004

Cocaine Intoxication / Overdose FDA Breakthrough Designation

Phase 2, Targeted 2Q 2022 Start

TNX-19005

Migraine, Craniofacial Pain and Binge Eating Disorder

Phase 2, Targeted 2H 2022 Start6

TNX-601 CR

Depression, PTSD, Neurocognitive Dysfunction from

Steroids

Phase 2, Targeted 1Q 2023 Start7

TNX-16008

Depression, PTSD and ADHD

Preclinical

CNS PORTFOLIO

*All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication.

1TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is also in development for Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease (AAD) and Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) are Phase 2 ready.

2Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19.

3IND clearance granted by FDA. Company plans to start Phase 2 study in subset of patients whose symptoms overlap with fibromyalgia in 2Q 2022.

4TNX-1300 (double-mutant cocaine esterase) was licensed from Columbia University.

5Acquired from Trigemina; license agreement with Stanford University; IND cleared for the prevention of migraine indication; Planned Binge Eating Disorder study is expected to be investigator initiated.

6A Phase 2 trial under an investigator-initiated IND has been completed in the U.S. using TNX-1900; Phase 2 for the prevention of migraine headache expected to start 2H 2022

7TNX-601 CR is in the pre-IND stage in the U.S.; a Phase 1 trial for formulation development was completed outside of the U.S; Phase 2 expected to start 1Q 2023

8Acquired from TRImaran Pharma; license agreement with Wayne State University

ADHD = attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; FM = fibromyalgia; IND = investigational new drug; PASC = post-acute sequelae of COVID-19; PTSD = posttraumatic stress disorder.

IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO

CANDIDATES*

INDICATION

STATUS / NEXT

MILESTONE

TNX-15001

Organ Transplant Rejection/ Autoimmune Conditions

Phase 1, Targeted 2H 2022 Start

TNX-17002

Gastric and colorectal cancers

Preclinical

IMMUNOLOGY PORTFOLIO

*All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication.

1anti-CD40L humanized monoclonal antibody

2Recombinant trefoil factor 2 (rTFF2) based protein; licensed from Columbia University

INFECTIOUS DISEASE PORTFOLIO

TNX-8011 TNX-1840/TNX-18502

Smallpox and monkeypox vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine (horsepox-based live virus vaccine)Preclinical PreclinicalTNX-21003

SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic for T Cell Immunity

First-in-human study initiated

1Q 2022

TNX-23004

COVID-19 Vaccine

TNX-35005

COVID-19 Antiviral

TNX-36006

TNX-37007

COVID-19 Therapeutic Platform (monoclonal antibodies) COVID-19 Vaccine (zinc nanoparticle mRNA technology)

Preclinical Preclinical Preclinical Preclinical

INFECTIOUS DISEASE PORTFOLIO

*All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication.

1Live attenuated vaccine based on horsepox virus

2Live attenuated vaccine based on horsepox virus vector, expressed SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. TNX-1840 is based on the omicron variant spike protein. TNX-1850 is based on the BA.2 variant spike protein.

3in vivo diagnostic: SARS-CoV-2 peptide epitope mixtures for intradermal administration to measure delayed-type hypersensitivity to SARS-CoV-2.

4Live attenuated vaccine based on bovine parainfluenza (BPI) virus

5Sangivamycin for injection; licensed from OyaGen, Inc.

6Fully human monoclonal antibody generated from COVID-19 convalescent patients

7anti-CD40LCOVID vaccine based on mRNA in zinc nanoparticle (ZNP) formulation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 12:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.
08:39aTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : NobleCon18, Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual In-Person Sma..
PU
04/20TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Results of Retrospective Observational Database Study In..
PU
04/20TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial St..
AQ
04/20Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Results of Retrospective Observational Database Study I..
AQ
04/20Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Announces Results of Retrospective Observational Da..
CI
04/18Noble Capital Initiates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding at Outperform with $0.60 Price Ta..
MT
04/18TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Investor Factsheet
PU
04/18TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Fact Sheet
PU
04/12Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the NobleCon18 Investor Conference
AQ
04/12TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Summary Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -110 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 84,4 M 84,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,16 $
Average target price 1,70 $
Spread / Average Target 975%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seth Lederman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bradley Saenger Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gregory M. Sullivan Secretary & Chief Medical Officer
Jessica Edgar Morris Chief Financial Officer
Margaret Smith Bell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.-55.80%84
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.27%78 173
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.8.96%74 138
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.14%68 843
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-14.32%45 411
BIONTECH SE-43.73%35 183