    TNXP   US8902608624

TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.

(TNXP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:19 2022-07-01 pm EDT
1.650 USD   +4.43%
04:13pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/27TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Trial Design of New Phase 2 Clinical Study of TNX-1300 for Cocaine Intoxication - Form 8-K
PU
06/27TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Tonix Pharmaceuticals : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
LEDERMAN SETH
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Executive Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP , 26 MAIN STREET, SUITE 101
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CHATHAM NJ 07928
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
LEDERMAN SETH
C/O TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP
26 MAIN STREET, SUITE 101
CHATHAM, NJ07928 		X
Chief Executive Officer
Signatures
/s/ Seth Lederman 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Shares reported reflect a 1-for-32 reverse stock split effective May 17, 2022.
(2) Reporting person may be deemed to be a control person of this entity.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
