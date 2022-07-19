Tonix Pharmaceuticals : Summary Investor Presentation

Pipeline:

Central Nervous System (CNS) Portfolio

CANDIDATES* INDICATION STATUS / NEXT MILESTONE TNX-102 SL1 Fibromyalgia (FM) Mid-Phase 3 Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Phase 2, Targeted 3Q 2022 Start Long COVID (PASC2) Phase 2, Targeted 3Q 2022 Start3 TNX-13004 Cocaine Intoxication / Overdose Mid-Phase 2 FDA Breakthrough Designation TNX-19005 Migraine, Craniofacial Pain and Binge Eating Disorder Phase 2, Targeted 2H 2022 Start6 TNX-601 ER Depression, PTSD, Neurocognitive Dysfunction from Phase 2, Targeted 1Q 2023 Start7 Steroids TNX-16008 Depression, PTSD and ADHD Preclinical

*All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication.

1TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is also in development for Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease (AAD) and Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Both indications are Phase 2 ready.

2Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19.

3IND clearance granted by FDA. Company plans to start Phase 2 study in subset of patients whose symptoms overlap with fibromyalgia in 3Q 2022.

4TNX-1300(double-mutant cocaine esterase) was licensed from Columbia University.

5Acquired from Trigemina; license agreement with Stanford University; IND cleared for the prevention of migraine indication; Planned Binge Eating Disorder study is expected to be investigator initiated. 6A Phase 2 trial under an investigator-initiated IND has been completed in the U.S. using TNX-1900; Phase 2 for the prevention of migraine headache expected to start 2H 2022

7TNX-601 ER is in the pre-IND stage in the U.S.; a Phase 1 trial for formulation development was completed outside of the U.S; Phase 2 expected to start 1Q 2023 8Acquired from TRImaran Pharma; license agreement with Wayne State University

ADHD = attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; FM = fibromyalgia; IND = investigational new drug; PASC = post-acute sequelae of COVID-19; PTSD = posttraumatic stress disorder.