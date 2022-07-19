Log in
TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals : Summary Investor Presentation

07/19/2022
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

NASDAQ: TNXP

Version P0364 July 19, 2022 (Doc 1075)

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation regarding strategic plans, expectations and objectives for future operations or results are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation, even if subsequently made available by Tonix on its website or otherwise. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 14, 2022, and periodic reports and current reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

2

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

What we do

OUR MISSION

ADVANCING THE SCIENCE AND UNDERSTANDING OF DISEASES

by developing innovative therapies that improve population health

by focusing on unmet needs in patient care

OUR STRATEGY

Using our integrated development engine, we advance innovative programs across multiple therapeutic areas into the clinic while maximizing asset potential

3

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Pipeline:

Central Nervous System (CNS) Portfolio

CANDIDATES*

INDICATION

STATUS / NEXT

MILESTONE

TNX-102 SL1

Fibromyalgia (FM)

Mid-Phase 3

Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Phase 2, Targeted 3Q 2022 Start

Long COVID (PASC2)

Phase 2, Targeted 3Q 2022 Start3

TNX-13004

Cocaine Intoxication / Overdose

Mid-Phase 2

FDA Breakthrough Designation

TNX-19005

Migraine, Craniofacial Pain and Binge Eating Disorder

Phase 2, Targeted 2H 2022 Start6

TNX-601 ER

Depression, PTSD, Neurocognitive Dysfunction from

Phase 2, Targeted 1Q 2023 Start7

Steroids

TNX-16008

Depression, PTSD and ADHD

Preclinical

*All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication.

1TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is also in development for Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease (AAD) and Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Both indications are Phase 2 ready.

2Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19.

3IND clearance granted by FDA. Company plans to start Phase 2 study in subset of patients whose symptoms overlap with fibromyalgia in 3Q 2022.

4TNX-1300(double-mutant cocaine esterase) was licensed from Columbia University.

5Acquired from Trigemina; license agreement with Stanford University; IND cleared for the prevention of migraine indication; Planned Binge Eating Disorder study is expected to be investigator initiated. 6A Phase 2 trial under an investigator-initiated IND has been completed in the U.S. using TNX-1900; Phase 2 for the prevention of migraine headache expected to start 2H 2022

7TNX-601 ER is in the pre-IND stage in the U.S.; a Phase 1 trial for formulation development was completed outside of the U.S; Phase 2 expected to start 1Q 2023 8Acquired from TRImaran Pharma; license agreement with Wayne State University

ADHD = attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; FM = fibromyalgia; IND = investigational new drug; PASC = post-acute sequelae of COVID-19; PTSD = posttraumatic stress disorder.

PORTFOLIO CNS

4

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Pipeline

Rare Disease Portfolio

CANDIDATES*

INDICATION

STATUS / NEXT

MILESTONE

TNX-29001

Prader-Willi Syndrome

Preclinical

FDA Orphan Drug Designation

*All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication. 1Co-exclusivelicense agreement with French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm)

Pipeline

Immunology and Immuno-Oncology portfolio

CANDIDATES*

INDICATION

STATUS / NEXT

MILESTONE

TNX-15001

Organ Transplant Rejection/ Autoimmune Conditions

Phase 1, Targeted 2H 2022 Start

TNX-17002

Gastric and colorectal cancers

Preclinical

*All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication. 1anti-CD40Lhumanized monoclonal antibody

2Recombinant trefoil factor 2 (rTFF2) based protein; licensed from Columbia University

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

IMMUNOLOGY & DISEASE RARE PORTFOLIOS

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 17:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
