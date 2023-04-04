Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNXP   US8902608624

TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.

(TNXP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:42:09 2023-04-04 am EDT
0.5830 USD   +0.97%
09:28aTonix Pharmaceuticals : Summary Investor Presentation April 2023
PU
07:09aTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:01aTonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Pipeline Prioritization Update for 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tonix Pharmaceuticals : Summary Investor Presentation April 2023

04/04/2023 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

NASDAQ: TNXP

Version P0429 April 4, 2023 (Doc 1187)

© 2023 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation regarding strategic plans, expectations and objectives for future operations or results are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation, even if subsequently made available by Tonix on its website or otherwise. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 13, 2023, and periodic reports and current reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

2

© 2023 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Who We Are

OUR MISSION

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is committed to improving population health by

inventing and developing innovative therapies and vaccines, through broad in-housecapabilities and creative collaborations, to help

address important unmet needs.

OUR VISION

Tonix strives to be a leader in providing novel drug therapies and vaccines to improve population health around the world.

3

© 2023 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Investment Highlights

DIVERSE PIPELINE

Tonix's core focus is on central nervous system disorders, but we also target unmet needs across multiple therapeutic areas including immunology, infectious disease and rare disease.

IN-HOUSE CAPABILITIES

Investment in domestic, in-house,R&D and manufacturing to accelerate development timelines and improve the ability to respond to pandemics.

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

Partnering strategically with other biotech companies, world-class academic and non-profit research organizations to bring innovative therapeutics to market faster.

FINANCIAL POSITION

Tonix had approximately $120 M in cash and cash equivalents as of 12/31/22. Tonix has no debt.

4

© 2023 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Pipeline: Key Clinical Programs

Candidates*

Indication

Status/Next Milestone

TNX-102 SL1

Fibromyalgia (FM)

Mid-Phase 3 - >50% enrolled

Long COVID (PASC2)

Phase 2 enrollment complete

TNX-13003

Cocaine Intoxication - FDA Breakthrough Designation

Mid-Phase 2, Targeted 2Q 2023 Start

TNX-19004

Prevention of Chronic Migraine

Phase 2 - enrolling5

TNX-601 ER

Depression

Phase 2 - enrolling6

TNX-29007

Prader-WilliSyndrome - FDA Orphan Drug Designation

Phase 2 ready

TNX-15008

Organ Transplant Rejection/ Autoimmune Conditions

Phase 1, Targeted 2Q 2023 Start

TNX-8019

Smallpox and mpox vaccine

Phase 1, Targeted 2H 2023 Start

*All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication.

1TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) also has active INDs for Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease (AAD), Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). All indications are Phase 2 ready.

2Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19.

3TNX-1300(double-mutant cocaine esterase) was licensed from Columbia University.

4Acquired from Trigemina; license agreement with Stanford University; Planned investigator initiated Binge Eating Disorder (BED) study is expected start 2Q 2023.

5A Phase 2 trial under an investigator-initiated IND has been completed in the U.S. using TNX-1900

  1. Phase 1 trial for formulation development was completed outside of the U.S.; Other potential indications include PTSD and neurocognitive dysfunction from steroids
  2. Co-exclusive license agreement with French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm)

8anti-CD40L humanized monoclonal antibody

5

9Live attenuated vaccine based on horsepox virus

© 2023 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Disclaimer

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 13:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.
09:28aTonix Pharmaceuticals : Summary Investor Presentation April 2023
PU
07:09aTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial St..
AQ
07:01aTonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Pipeline Prioritization Update for 2023
AQ
03/30Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial St..
AQ
03/30Tonix Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Efficacy and Safety Data from Phase 3 Relief St..
CI
03/30Tonix Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Efficacy and Safety Data from Phase 3 RELIEF St..
AQ
03/29Tonix Pharmaceuticals : Investor Summit Conference Presentation
PU
03/27Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Oral Presentations at the World Vaccine Congress
AQ
03/23Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial St..
AQ
03/23Tonix Pharmaceuticals Presents Non-Clinical Data on TNX-2900 for the Potential Treatmen..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -120 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,24x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 36,2 M 36,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,58 $
Average target price 6,33 $
Spread / Average Target 997%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seth Lederman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bradley Saenger Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bruce L. Daugherty Executive Vice President-Research
Gregory M. Sullivan Secretary & Chief Medical Officer
Zeil Rosenberg Executive Vice President-Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.48.13%36
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.51%88 176
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.10%81 326
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-3.88%33 206
BIONTECH SE-13.77%31 216
GENMAB A/S-13.09%24 357
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer