Tonix Pharmaceuticals : Summary Investor Presentation April 2023

Certain statements in this presentation regarding strategic plans, expectations and objectives for future operations or results are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation, even if subsequently made available by Tonix on its website or otherwise. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 13, 2023, and periodic reports and current reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.
Cocaine Intoxication - FDA Breakthrough Designation
Mid-Phase 2, Targeted 2Q 2023 Start
TNX-19004
Prevention of Chronic Migraine
Phase 2 - enrolling5
TNX-601 ER
Depression
Phase 2 - enrolling6
TNX-29007
Prader-WilliSyndrome - FDA Orphan Drug Designation
Phase 2 ready
TNX-15008
Organ Transplant Rejection/ Autoimmune Conditions
Phase 1, Targeted 2Q 2023 Start
TNX-8019
Smallpox and mpox vaccine
Phase 1, Targeted 2H 2023 Start
*All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication.
1TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) also has active INDs for Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease (AAD), Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). All indications are Phase 2 ready.
2Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19.
3TNX-1300(double-mutant cocaine esterase) was licensed from Columbia University.
4Acquired from Trigemina; license agreement with Stanford University; Planned investigator initiated Binge Eating Disorder (BED) study is expected start 2Q 2023.
5A Phase 2 trial under an investigator-initiated IND has been completed in the U.S. using TNX-1900
Phase 1 trial for formulation development was completed outside of the U.S.; Other potential indications include PTSD and neurocognitive dysfunction from steroids
Co-exclusive license agreement with French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm)
