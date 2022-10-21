Tonix Pharmaceuticals : Summary Investor Presentation October 2022

Certain statements in this presentation regarding strategic plans, expectations and objectives for future operations or results are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation, even if subsequently made available by Tonix on its website or otherwise. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 14, 2022, and periodic reports and current reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals is committed to improving patient care by advancing science and developing innovative therapies which have the potential to address important unmet needs across multiple therapeutic areas
OUR VISION
Tonix strives to be a leader in providing novel drug therapies and vaccines to patients in need around the world
1st Quarter 2022 Topline data from Phase 3 RALLY study of TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia 2nd Quarter 2022 Phase 3 RESILIENT study start of TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia 3rd Quarter 2022 Phase 2 PREVAIL study start of TNX-102 SL for the treatment of Long COVID
Expected Data
2nd Quarter 2023 Interim analysis results of Phase 3 RESILIENT study of TNX-102 SL in fibromyalgia
2nd Quarter 2023 Interim analysis results of Phase 2 PREVAIL study of TNX-102 SL in Long COVID
Expected Clinical Trial Initiations
4th Quarter 2022 Phase 2 study start of TNX-102 SL for the treatment of PTSD in Kenya
4th Quarter 2022 Phase 2 study start of TNX-1900 for the treatment of migraine
1st Quarter 2023 Phase 2 study start of TNX-1300 for the treatment of cocaine intoxication
1st Quarter 2023 Phase 2 study start of TNX-601 ER for the treatment of major depressive disorder
1st Half 2023 Phase 1 study start of TNX-1500 for prevention of allograft rejection
1st Half 2023 Phase 1 study start of TNX-801 for prevention of monkeypox and smallpox in Kenya
* We cannot predict whether the global COVID-19 pandemic will impact the timing of these milestones.
Migraine, Craniofacial Pain and Binge Eating Disorder
Phase 2, Targeted 4Q 2022 Start5
TNX-601 ER
Depression, PTSD, Neurocognitive Disorder from
Phase 2, Targeted 1Q 2023 Start6
Steroids
TNX-16007
Depression, PTSD and ADHD
Preclinical
*All of Tonix's product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication.
1TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is also in development for Agitation in Alzheimer's Disease (AAD) and Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Both indications are Phase 2 ready.
2Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19.
3TNX-1300(double-mutant cocaine esterase) was licensed from Columbia University.
4Acquired from Trigemina; license agreement with Stanford University; IND cleared for the prevention of migraine indication; Planned Binge Eating Disorder study is expected to be investigator initiated. 5A Phase 2 trial under an investigator-initiated IND has been completed in the U.S. using TNX-1900; Phase 2 for the prevention of migraine headache expected to start 4Q 2022
6A Phase 1 trial for formulation development was completed outside of the U.S; Phase 2 expected to start 1Q 2023 7Acquired from TRImaran Pharma; license agreement with Wayne State University
ADHD = attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; FM = fibromyalgia; IND = investigational new drug; PASC = post-acute sequelae of COVID-19; PTSD = posttraumatic stress disorder.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 16:59:04 UTC.